Illini Headlines - April 30, 2020
Matthew Stevens
In this daily piece, we give you a quick look at the headlines and storylines involving University of Illinois athletics including football, basketball, recruiting and Olympic sports.
-------------------
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL
-------------------
- New York Giants Sign Illini DE Oluwole Betiku - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
- Working through a crisis: Tim Knox helps Illini navigate unknown - Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette
- Illini 2020 schedule analysis - Athlon Sports
- Ex-Illinois football player is new head football coach at East Peoria - The Peoria Journal-Star
- Predicting Big Ten win totals - CBSSports.com
- No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
-------------------
ILLINOIS BASKETBALL
-------------------
- Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn not in latest mock NBA Draft by Sam Vecenie - The Athletic
- Illinois coach Brad Underwood on the Adam Miller-Andre Curbelo pairing: 'It's going to be fun to watch' - Decatur Herald-Review
- Time to dance: Altenberger, Gill witness Bulls legend at his best - Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette
-------------------
ILLINOIS RECRUITING
-------------------
- Illini hoops signees Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo among ESPN.com's 2020 Top 50 - Illini Now/Sports Illustrated
- Illini add D-II linebacker Isaac Darkangelo as preferred walk-on - Illini Inquirer/247Sports.com
- Gardner Webb guard Jose Perez lists Illini among his Top 10 transfer options - Twitter
-------------------
BIG TEN/NATIONAL/COVID-19 NEWS
-------------------
- Legal Challenges Await After NCAA Shifts on Athletes' Name, Image and Likeness Rights - Sports Illustrated
- The NCAA Supporting Athlete Compensation Is the Right Thing—and It's Time to Embrace It - Sports Illustrated
- Men’s Basketball: Way too early Big Ten rankings for 2020-2021 basketball season - The Badger Herald
- Ohio State again extends deadline to sign up for 2020 football tickets - The Columbus Dispatch
- Former Wisconsin WR charged with first-degree murder - Belleville (Ill.) News-Democrat
- An in-depth interview with BYU’s Matt Haarms - Deseret News
- N.J. coronavirus update: Rutgers football player’s mom is a ‘front-line’ healthcare hero - NJ Advance Media for NJ.com