Illini Headlines - April 30, 2020

Matthew Stevens

In this daily piece, we give you a quick look at the headlines and storylines involving University of Illinois athletics including football, basketball, recruiting and Olympic sports.

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL

ILLINOIS RECRUITING

BIG TEN/NATIONAL/COVID-19 NEWS

Basketball

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review hit three topics involving Illinois sports

Matthew Stevens

Illini Signees Adam Miller & Andre Curbelo Among ESPN's 2020 Top 50

Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo, Illini basketball, Brad Underwood, ESPN, Illinois, Morgan Park, Chicago, Puerto Rico, Long Island,

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman ‘Encouraged’ After NCAA announcement on NLI

Illini, NCAA, name image and likeness, Josh Whitman, Board of Governors, Illinois

Matthew Stevens

Illini Headlines - April 29, 2020

We give you an inside look at the stories from the last 24 hours involving Illini sports

Matthew Stevens

New York Giants Sign Illini DE Oluwole Betiku

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku was among 10 undrafted free agents signed by the New York Giants.

Matthew Stevens

BREAKING: Miami Transfer WR Brian Hightower Verbally Commits To Illini

Illini football, Illini recruiting, transfer portal, Miami Hurricanes, college football, Brian Hightower, IMG Academy, Lovie Smith

Matthew Stevens

Wake Forest Guard Chaundee Brown Part of Illini’s “Selective” Transfer Recruiting

Illinois coach Brad Underwood says he can be very selective in transfer portal but Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown is a part of that process.

Matthew Stevens

No Illini Players Taken In 2020 NFL Draft

For the third time in the last six years, the Illinois football program did not have a player drafted into the National Football League.

Matthew Stevens

Betiku Hopes Lack Of Quality Game Film Doesn’t Scare Off NFL Teams

Illinois pass rusher Oluwole Betiku hopes to find a late-round home in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew Stevens

2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball Adam Miller Signs With Illini

2020 four-star guard Adam Miller ends all doubt by signing with Illinois six months after giving his verbal commitment to Brad Underwood’s program.

Matthew Stevens