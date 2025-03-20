Could Illinois Land Iowa Guard Josh Dix From the Transfer Portal?
We're moments away from the NCAA Tournament tipping off its field-of-64 competition, and only a day away from 6 seed Illinois (21-12) meeting 11 seed Xavier in Milwaukee (8:45 p.m. CT, on CBS), so of course it's time to talk about Iowa and its junior guard Josh Dix.
Well, Dix was a member of the Hawkeyes – until about 24 hours ago.
In the wake of the firing of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, Dix has joined former teammate Owen Freeman in the transfer portal, where he is now considered to be the No. 1 player available, according to On3.
The reason that may be of interest to Illini fans is that Champaign is – also according to On3 and Joe Tipton – reportedly one of the preferred destinations of Dix, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard who averaged 14.4 points and 2.0 threes on 42.2 percent shooting this season.
Dix is a former three-star guard who would seem to be an ideal fit for Illinois and coach Brad Underwood. (He would immediately rate as the Illini's best three-point shooter, by far, but also has the ball skills, athleticism and length to get to the rim, rebound and defend in the Big Ten.)
The Illini are reportedly competing with a host of other schools for Dix's services, including Creighton – located just down the street from Dix's Council Bluffs, Iowa, hometown – Big Ten rivals Nebraska and Indiana and SEC powerhouses Alabama and Tennessee.
Not interested in looking past the next few weeks of the tournament – or even beyond Xavier? By all means, focus up and enjoy the games. But for NCAA programs in the modern era – and that includes Illinois – roster-building never sleeps.