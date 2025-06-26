Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis Selected by Miami Heat in 2025 NBA Draft
Not much went the way experts predicted for Kasparas Jakucionis in Wednesday's NBA Draft. He wasn't selected with the fifth pick, which had been as high as Jakucionis – a freshman guard from Illinois – had been projected by the top draft pundits. He wasn't picked at No. 12 by the "hometown" Chicago Bulls, which had been rumored late on draft day. He didn't even go in the lottery.
But it's not how you get there – just that you got there. And after Jakucionis was chosen with the No. 20 pick by the Miami Heat on Wednesday, he is now officially an NBA player. In fact, with his selection, Jakucionis, a 19-year-old from Vilnius, Lithuania, became the first one-and-done NBA draftee for Illinois in program history.
Jakucionis, who led the Illini to a 22-13 record and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, was named a Freshman All-American, made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and All-Big Ten second team (AP), and set an Illinois freshman record with 10 games of 20 points or more.
A 6-foot-6 lead guard, Jakucionis averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 threes over 30 games as a freshman, showing the sort of screen-and-roll acumen and clutch shot-making that initially had scouts bullish on his NBA potential.
Jakucionis' pro stock gradually fell off as the competition improved and his turnovers piled up – and especially after a January forearm injury knocked him out of a couple games. Some observers believe the injury affected his shooting through the remainder of the season; indeed, after hitting 29 of 70 threes (41.4 percent) through 14 games to start the season, Jakucionis made just 25 of 100 (25.0 percent) over his final 19.
The NBA Draft Combine also did little to put Jakucionis back in the good graces of talent evaluators, though his size, age and college production still point toward at least a solid NBA future. His ability to defend at the pro level and necessary improvements of his handle and shot consistency, however, will determine whether he can elevate "solid" to "stellar."
