Why Illinois Basketball Can't Miss Out on Cal Transfer Andrej Stojakovic
Little by little, Illinois’ roster has shaped up quite nicely over the past couple weeks. After losing notable pieces to the transfer portal (namely, Morez Johnson Jr. and Tre White) and the official departures of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA, the Illini have reloaded – but are still short of full capacity.
With the addition of Serbian point guard Mihailo Petrovic, the two guard spots appear to be filled, Petrovic sliding into the lead role and senior-to-be Kylan Boswell remaining at shooting guard. As for the main frontcourt positions, Tomislav Ivisic will surely fill the 5 spot, while twin brother Zvonimir may have to battle with Montenegrin forward David Mirkovic for the opening at the 4.
But Illinois is still missing that piece that can slide seamlessly between frontcourt and backcourt – a perimeter player who has the size to battle down low at times or at least finish through or over opposing defenses in the paint. Most importantly, the Illini are without a bona fide bucket-getter – a Terrence Shannon Jr. or Marcus Domask who can take over down the stretch.
Sure, Boswell can create for himself, and Tomislav is a quality all-around scorer, but who is Illinois’ late-game go-to option?
Perhaps the best answer to that question is someone who isn’t yet on the roster. Few players in the country embody the role in question better than Cal transfer wing Andrej Stojakovic – but first coach Brad Underwood and the Illini must bring him to Champaign.
Not only would Stojakovic give Illinois the elite scoring punch it desperately needs, but the 6-foot-7 wing – who averaged 17.9 points per game in the ACC as a sophomore last season – offers the Illini exactly what Underwood desires:
Positional size and shooting.
Although Stojakovic's 31.8 shooting percentage from three last season is hardly a welcome sight, it's a figure that beat Illinois' team percentage last season. Plus, Stojakcovic's role as a high-volume shooter (he hit 1.4 threes per game) on a mediocre team that offered little support, combined with his stellar free-throw percentage (81.8 percent), are encouraging signs that improvement is possible.
Stojakovic is also a solid rebounder (4.7 per game last season) from the guard spot, and could help the Illini carry their dominance on the boards into next season.
With his blend of shooting, athleticism, size and craftiness, Stojakovic is being chased by high-major programs across the country. But given his fit in Champaign, perhaps no program is counting on Stojakovic more than the Illini, who could immediately be launched into top-15 territory with his arrival.