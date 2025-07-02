Illinois Basketball Lands In ESPN's Latest Preseason Top 25 Rankings
With summer in full swing, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello has released his Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2025–26 men’s college basketball season - and Illinois lands firmly in the national spotlight at No. 16. Following an off-season of roster turnover and high-level additions, the Illini are once again poised to be a major factor in the Big Ten and beyond.
The biggest headline for head coach Brad Underwood’s squad is the addition of Andrej Stojakovic, whom Borzello tabbed as Illinois’s most impactful newcomer. The former McDonald’s All-American transferred to Cal from Stanford and delivered a breakout sophomore season, averaging 17.9 points per game.
Illinois beat out North Carolina and several other high-major programs to land the dynamic wing, who now steps into a go-to role in Champaign. Underwood has built a reputation for developing big, versatile shot-makers - Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, and Will Riley among the latest examples - and Stojakovic looks poised to be the next in that mold.
Illinois’s projected starting five alongside Stojakovic shows a clear blend of international experience and Power Five pedigree. Serbian guard Mihailo Petrovic, who averaged 14.3 points for Mega Superbet, brings a polished offensive game. Returning guard Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG) offers steady backcourt leadership, while transfer Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas) joins his twin brother Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG) in a frontcourt that should boast size and skill.
Though the Illini lost key pieces from last year’s team, including two players to the NBA Draft (Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley), the offseason additions have reloaded the roster with talent capable of making a deep run. ESPN’s ranking highlights not only Illinois’s success in the portal, but also trust in Underwood’s ability to blend new talent into a title contender.
Big Ten teams in Borzello's Top 25:
Wisconsin (No. 20)
Illinois (No.16)
UCLA (No.15)
Michigan (No. 8)
Purdue (No. 1)