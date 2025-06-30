Illinois Trails Maryland, Others in Recruitment of 2026 Target Billy White III
Billy White’s summer is off to a hot start. In the month of June, the four-star wing from the class of 2026 picked up at least eight offers – including those from such top programs as Illinois, Kansas and St. John’s.
With White entering his senior year of high school in approximately two months and the clock ticking for him to find the right college home, he has scheduled a handful of visits – but none of them put him in Champaign.
Thus far, White has taken only one visit, and it was to Texas A&M, back in January under the previous coaching staff (Buzz Williams). But White has set up visits with Maryland (which recently hired Williams), LSU, TCU, SMU and Oklahoma State.
And now, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the sweet-shooting White has scheduled yet another visit, this time to a school that offered him during the month of June: Virginia.
On one hand, it suggests that schools only now getting fully involved with White still have a shot in his recruitment. On the other, the news is a sign that the Illini aren’t the squad picking up momentum in the White sweepstakes – at least for the time being.
At 6-foot-8, with tremendous length and a knockdown jumper, White is the living embodiment of Illini coach Brad Underwood’s dream prospect: positional size and shooting.
But thus far Illinois appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to winning over White. Nonetheless, Underwood and his crew have shown time and again they can never be counted out with any recruit.