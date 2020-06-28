VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Afternoon Update With Matthew Stevens - June 28, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Since Saturday wasn't a high intensity news day involving University of Illinois athletics, the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens decided to allow you to sleep in and enjoy your Sunday morning.

Here are the two items published Saturday:

Senior Bowl Director Highlights Two Illini As Future Draft Picks: The executive director of the Senior Bowl game has given indication that Illinois’ drought of drafted players could end soon. Jim Nagy, who is one of the more important figures in the NFL Draft process and runs the most important postseason game for draft-eligible players, sent out a message that the Senior Bowl is already intrigued by two Illini players. Nagy, who was an 18-year NFL scout before being in control of the Senior Bowl in 2018, identified linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Nate Hobbs as two Illinois players that could be selected to the North team to play in Mobile, Alabama after the 2020 season. Nagy was part of scouting departments for teams that appeared in six Super Bowls, including four winners (Green Bay Packers XXXI, New England Patriots XXXVIII, New England Patriots XXXIX, and Seattle Seahawks XLVIII).

‘He’s a hard worker’: Ayo Dosunmu on newest Morgan Park to Illini star Adam Miller: Dosunmu should know better than most what Miller looks like as they both teamed up as an impressive one-two guard punch to lead Morgan Park to the 2018 Class 3A IHSA state championship. Dosunmu was named a first-team IHSA all-state performer as a senior, while Miller received third-team honors as a sophomore. In the championship final, with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in the stands at the Peoria Civic Center, Dosunmu ended his high school career with a team-high 28 points and Miller added 11 points in a 71-56 victory over Springfield Southeast High. It’s safe to assume the Illini head coach Brad Underwood agrees with Dosunmu’s assessment of Miller’s best quality.

"Adam made a memorable impact on me the very first time I saw him as a sophomore," Underwood said in an official statement after he signed his National Letter-of-Intent with Illinois on April 22. "He did an individual workout right after a team workout at his high school, and I was so impressed by his work ethic and his attention to detail with fundamentals. He went on to win a state championship with Morgan Park that year, dominating on the defensive end in the title game.”