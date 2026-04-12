Illinois Guard Mihailo Petrovic Enters Transfer Portal: What It Means for the Illini

Illinois knew the offseason was going to bring roster movement. Now it officially has. College basketball insider Jonathon Givony reported Saturday that Mihailo Petrovic has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left, giving head coach Brad Underwood his first portal departure of the spring.

NEWS: Illinois' Mihailo Petrovič will enter the transfer portal, agent Miško Ražnatović told DraftExpress.



The 23-year-old Serbian point guard played sparingly for the Illini, but will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/X47Yumvfe6 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 11, 2026

The Negative

An obvious downside of losing the 23-year-old Petrovic is how thin Illinois suddenly looks in the backcourt. With Keaton Wagler heading to the NBA Draft as expected and Kylan Boswell gone to graduation, the Illini will likely bring back only one guard from last season’s Final Four team in Brandon Lee , who played a limited role. That means three guards from last year’s roster are likely out the door, leaving the Illini coaching staff with a major hole to fill.

Illinois does have incoming freshman Quentin Coleman , who looks like a potential stud, but for a team that expects to contend for a national title , relying too heavily on youth at lead guard would be risky. The Illini need experience there.



They need someone who can settle the offense, make the right reads and handle the pressure that comes with playing major minutes on a team with championship expectations.

That is what makes Petrovic’s departure at least somewhat significant. Before arriving at Illinois, he was an MVP candidate in the Adriatic League for his club in Europe and was widely viewed as a potential starter. On paper, he looked like a strong answer in the backcourt. But then Wagler exploded onto the scene, and once that happened, it became nearly impossible to justify taking the ball out of his hands. Petrovic was pushed into a smaller role and never really got the runway needed to establish himself.

Even so, the talent was still there. Petrovic showed flashes of real quality, especially with his ability to break down defenders off the dribble and make smart reads once he got into the paint. He never became a major piece at Illinois, but he should have every chance to become a very impactful player wherever he lands next.

The Positive

On the other hand, Petrovic’s departure also gives Illinois one more open roster spot to work with, and that matters in a portal cycle loaded with guard talent. There are impact players all over the market , and the Illini now have even more flexibility to go chase one.

With potentially three guards from last season’s roster gone, Underwood and his staff should not have a difficult time selling immediate playing time. Any proven guard looking for a bigger role can look at Illinois and see a clear path to major minutes right away.

It is not just about available minutes, either. Illinois can also sell the situation around that role. This is not a rebuilding team asking a transfer to save everything on his own.



The Illini still project to have a loaded roster around whoever takes over at point guard, which makes the spot even more attractive. A guard coming into Champaign would have the chance to play with high-level talent, compete for a Big Ten title and play deep into March.

So while losing Petrovic does thin out the backcourt, it also creates another opening for Underwood to go find a more proven answer. In today’s college basketball, that kind of flexibility can be just as valuable as continuity.