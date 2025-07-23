Illinois Basketball Offers Fast-Rising Class of 2026 Guard From St. Louis
Usually coach Brad Underwood and his staff are early to the party – which is often the best case when it comes to recruiting. But this time around, the Illini are right on time. Quentin Coleman, a 6-foot-3 guard from St. Louis, has picked up an impressive five offers in two days – including one from Illinois.
For now, he is listed as the No. 172 prospect in the country (class of 2026) and the ninth-best player in Missouri, but both of those numbers should be expected to climb in 247Sports’ next update given his recent play with Brad Beal Elite – an AAU squad Coleman just helped lead to a Peach Jam title.
Offensively, Coleman is the full package. Long-range marksman? Check. Ball on a string? Check. Slick footwork? Check. Coleman is as well-rounded of a scorer as they come in high school, with a bag deeper than the Mariana Trench.
He’s also a bulldog who plays on-ball defense with the tenacity Underwood demands from his guards. The main drawback with Coleman is a slim frame (he’s just 170 pounds) – though that's hardly atypical for a high school prospect.
All things considered, even now the Illini are joining the race for Coleman relatively early, and figure to be well in the mix for his talents down the road. Other notable programs to have offered thus far include Texas Tech, Virginia and Kansas State.