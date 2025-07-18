Terrence Shannon Jr.'s Work Ethic Impresses Former MLB Star Alex Rodriguez
To make it to the highest level of most sports requires a certain build or a baseline level of reflexes or athleticism, or some combination of all of the above. But regardless of how genetically favored an individual may be, a hearty work ethic is an almost non-negotiable must-have.
Still, there are levels. Some guys prefer an efficient, hard-core one-hour workout. Others have an unwavering love for the game and an internal desire to be the best – a goal that can only be reached by endless hours in the gym. Minnesota Timberwolves wing Terrence Shannon Jr. would seem to fall into the latter category.
Former MLB superstar and current Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez, speaking recently on "The Hoop Collective" podcast, offered insight into the former Illini All-American’s day-to-day preparations:
“The one thing I will tell you about T.J. Shannon … he’s one of the hardest-working guys," Rodriuguez said. "He gets to the gym every day. Seven days a week, he’s there at 6:30 in the morning, and they have to kick him out of the building in Minnesota. So far this summer, he’s made 18,000 threes."
Let’s do some quick math. The podcast episode aired on July 13 and the T-Wolves’ last game came on May 28 against the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s a total of 46 days, meaning Shannon has been knocking down, on average, almost 400 triples per day (391.3, to be exact). That would be assuming Shannon took zero days off – not to mention Summer League game days.
Even if A-Rod is giving in to just a touch of hyperbole, those are serious putting-in-work numbers. If those figures even come close to reflecting Shannon’s daily output, then it should come as no surprise that he has looked like a man among boys in NBA Summer League play. Expect Shannon to take a massive leap in his upcoming campaign with the Timberwolves.