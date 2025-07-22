NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Washington Wizards' Will Riley
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the first of five entries, we assess Will Riley’s performance in his initial NBA action.
Will Riley’s 2025 NBA Summer League stats
Game 1: Phoenix Suns beat Washington Wizards 103-84
Five points (2-for-6 from the field), three rebounds, three assists
Game 2: Washington Wizards beat Brooklyn Nets 102-96
16 points (5-for-6 from the field), three assists
Averages: 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists
The Wizards elected to play Riley – along with the rest of their young core – in just two games during Summer League, which means it's tough to make a full assessment and give Riley a fair shake here. Especially in his first outing, and for much of his second, Riley was passive on offense – though he also rarely had the ball in his hands.
Defensively, Riley was rarely out of position and always exerting full effort. Still, with his slim, 19-year-old frame, he was often taken advantage of by stronger opponents.
The cards were mostly stacked against Riley in his first NBA summer. Playing on a roster loaded with young perimeter talent, Riley was usually the last one to get a touch – yet he managed to control what he could.
Looking ahead, it's difficult to envision a clear path to meaningful NBA playing time for Riley as a rookie. Between Washington’s veteran depth on the wing (Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum) and a pair of young wings ahead of Riley in the pecking order (Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson), it appears the former Illini may be spending the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League.