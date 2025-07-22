Illini now

NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Washington Wizards' Will Riley

Riley, a 2025 first-round draft pick for the Wizards, had a mixed bag of a Summer League in his first organized NBA action

Jackson Langendorf

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Will Riley arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Will Riley arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the first of five entries, we assess Will Riley’s performance in his initial NBA action.

Will Riley’s 2025 NBA Summer League stats

Game 1: Phoenix Suns beat Washington Wizards 103-84
Five points (2-for-6 from the field), three rebounds, three assists

Game 2: Washington Wizards beat Brooklyn Nets 102-96
16 points (5-for-6 from the field), three assists

Averages: 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists

The Wizards elected to play Riley – along with the rest of their young core – in just two games during Summer League, which means it's tough to make a full assessment and give Riley a fair shake here. Especially in his first outing, and for much of his second, Riley was passive on offense – though he also rarely had the ball in his hands.

Defensively, Riley was rarely out of position and always exerting full effort. Still, with his slim, 19-year-old frame, he was often taken advantage of by stronger opponents.

The cards were mostly stacked against Riley in his first NBA summer. Playing on a roster loaded with young perimeter talent, Riley was usually the last one to get a touch – yet he managed to control what he could.

Looking ahead, it's difficult to envision a clear path to meaningful NBA playing time for Riley as a rookie. Between Washington’s veteran depth on the wing (Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum) and a pair of young wings ahead of Riley in the pecking order (Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson), it appears the former Illini may be spending the majority of his rookie campaign in the G League.

Summer League grade

Will Riley: B-

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Four-Star Recruit Compared to Shaquille O'Neal Includes Illinois in Top Seven

Former Illinois Head Man Named Top Coach of the Century by The Athletic

Did the Miami Heat Pass on Damian Lillard Because of Kasparas Jakucionis?

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball