Illinois Target Luigi Suigo Joins Former Squad of Illini Signee Mihailo Petrovic
Illinois has been heavily pursuing international talent ever since landing Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic in 2024. This past offseason, the program added Mihailo Petrovic and David Mirkovic – each of whom spent his last year of hoops in the same league that Ivisic (and his twin brother Zvonimir, now also an Illini), came from: the Adriatic League (ABA).
The ABA has produced numerous NBA talents – none more notable than three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Recently, the league added yet another uber-talented, potential-rich prospect in 7-foot-2 Italian sensation Luigi Suigo, who is also an Illinois target.
A 2026 prospect, Suigo visited Champaign back in mid-February, taking in the Illini’s 83-78 win over UCLA firsthand. In the time since, Suigo has also taken visits to a pair of border-state Big Ten rivals in Purdue and Indiana.
And although it’s notable that Suigo wound up in the same league that four current Illini once belonged to, the team he signed with makes it all that more of an interesting scenario: KK Mega Basket.
The Luigi Suigo- Mihailo Petrovic connection
KK Mega Basket, also known as KK Mega Superbet, is the same squad that Petrovic starred on last year. To get an idea of the level of talent on the roster, here’s a quick anecdote: Earlier this week, Mega Superbet took on Indiana in Puerto Rico, falling by just one point (81-80 was the final score) after holding a 20-point lead at the break.
Not only will Suigo (who didn’t play in that contest) get an opportunity to develop alongside those players, but he’ll be challenged in a grueling league that has turned out a handful of NBA stars – and an even longer list of difference-making college players.
Although it would have been a treat to watch a Petrovic-Suigo duo running the tables in the Adriatic League, it would be even more enjoyable – especially for Illini fans – if the pair team up in Champaign. Whether Underwood and his staff can turn that dream into a reality remains to be seen, but with their established overseas recruiting success, it certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility.