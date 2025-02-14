Is 7-Foot-3 Luigi Suigo Illinois Basketball's Next European Superstar?

What a prospect Italy has in Luigi Suigo, great developing every time I see him,🇮🇹's next big hope at 5 position?

These are some of his plays in the first half of the Memorial Pascual Chulia u18 against Zalgiris Kaunas.@nbtorrent @BasketCanteraTV @OlimpiaMI1936 pic.twitter.com/B6xnWAThOb