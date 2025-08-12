Illinois Basketball Quick-Hitters: Three Things to Know in Mid-August
Long gone are the offseason days of endless rumors and transfer-portal whisperings. Now college basketball programs across the country are focusing their efforts on developing players’ games and bodies, while fine-tuning any offensive and defensive scheme alterations.
Even AAU ball has officially come to a close, with the summer capper – the EYBL’s Peach Jam – concluding in late July. Although mid-August may be the dead point of the college basketball offseason, there are always updates and worthwhile news to share.
Here are three things to know:
3. Illinois signee Mihailo Petrovic is channeling his inner Red Grange
After officially being signed by the Illini nearly two weeks ago, Petrovic was added to the roster and given an official uniform number by the program. It’s safe to say the figure itself was a bit unexpected: Petrovic settled on No. 77, a number that has never been donned by any Illini on the hardwood – but is well-known in Champaign thanks to football legend Red Grange.
Grange, known as "The Galloping Ghost," was fabled for his top-notch speed. We'll learn soon whether it's a good omen, but it's at least a pleasant twist of fate that Petrovic – a speedster himself – ultimately will wear Grange's number.
2. Big Ten rival Indiana squeaks by Mihailo Petrovic’s former squad
Indiana and newly hired head coach Darian DeVries took an international trip to Puerto Rico (August 5-12) and wound up matching up with Mega Superbet, Petrovic's former squad. Although the Hoosiers prevailed 81-80, they faced a 50-30 deficit at the break and had to claw back into the game just to have a shot at the end.
Although Tomislav Ivisic – who played in the same league as Petrovic – can serve as a sort of gauge for Illini fans, the matchup offers some deeper insight into the level of competition Petrovic comes from overseas. Mega Superbet nearly knocking off a reloaded Indiana squad without its former star point guard – Petrovic – sends a clear message: Petrovic will be plenty well prepared for Big Ten competition.
1. Illinois fading in recruitment of key targets
On Saturday, 6-foot-10 sniper Quinn Costello (class of 2026) cut his list to six squads – none of which were Illinois. When Brad Underwood and his staff extended an offer to Costello in early June, they were just his third Power 5 offer. Just over two months later, the Illini appear to be all but officially out of Costello’s recruitment.
Maximo Adams, a top-50 prospect for 2026, has yet to officially make any cuts to his list, but the 6-foot-6 wing did announce six visits – and, once again, Illinois was not featured. Whatever inroads that had been made with the highest-rated recruits on the Illini's radar is now ground that will have to be made up with others.