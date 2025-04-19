Former Illinois Basketball Target Has Re-Entered Transfer Portal
It has been a frustrating start to transfer portal season for Illinois and coach Brad Underwood, who missed out on star guards Josh Dix (Creigton) and Jaylin Sellers (Providence).
But was it a blessing in disguise?
This past week has seen many high-profile players enter the portal, from Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) to PJ Haggerty (Memphis), yet one particular name is sure to catch Underwood’s eye: Xavier guard Dante Maddox Jr.
Maddox, who played his high school ball in Chicago, was in the portal last offseason and reportedly had Illinois in his final five before choosing the Musketeers. Per college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the electrifying guard is back in the portal, albeit with no eligibility currently remaining. Maddox will need to receive a waiver to play his sixth season of college basketball.
A first-team All-State standout as a high school senior, Maddox began his college career at Cal State Fullerton with two strong seasons before transferring to Toledo. It was there that he truly broke out, averaging 15.6 points on 43.8 percent shooting in 2023-24, cementing himself as one of the MAC’s best players.
After transferring to Xavier last season, Maddox saw his numbers dip to 7.3 points and just 18.9 minutes. Although he was limited, the fifth-year senior still shot 41.1 percent from three and showcased some tough shot making throughout the season.
Assuming Maddox gets cleared for a sixth year, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder could slide into the lineup next to senior Kylan Boswell – but would make an even better fit as a flexible scoring weapon off the bench.
Although Underwood has only been able to land one transfer so far (Zvonimir Ivisic, from Arkansas), the large influx of talent in the transfer portal gives the Illini many more opportunities to land a big fish – with Maddox certainly being a possibility among them.