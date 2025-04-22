Illinois Basketball Adds Another International Prospect – Perhaps Its Best Yet
While college basketball coaches across the country have been playing checkers, it appears Illinois’ Brad Underwood has been playing chess. Why chase NCAA transfers all over the country when you can close deals with international prospects all over the world – or, even better, in one pocket of Southeastern Europe?
On Tuesday afternoon, Underwood added his fourth Balkan-region player to the Illini roster, and he arguably saved the best for last.
Mihailo Petrovic, a point guard from Serbia, will join Illinois big men Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic, as well as David Mirkovic, to create perhaps the most potent European-flavored roster in college basketball.
This season in the Adriatic League – in which the Ivisic twins and Mirkovic have also competed – Petrovic is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists, and is considered an MVP candidate, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.
With Underwood recently speaking on seeking experience in the transfer portal, it appears he has outdone himself by potentially finding something even better: professional experience.
Sure, Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic both arrived in Champaign with pro reps under their belts, but Petrovic's dossier is on another level.
To put it in perspective, Jakucionis averaged 3.5 points (in a different league), while Ivisic averaged a career-high 7.1 points in the same league that Petrovic has dominated.
At 22 years old and with proven professional success, Petrovic offers the Illini an experienced table-setter with scoring ability and a solid-enough three-point shot (33.8 percent this season).
Expect Petrovic to slide into the starting lineup alongside Kylan Boswell, pushing the junior guard off the ball into a role similar to that he played next to Jakucionis last season.