Illinois Basketball Adds Another International Prospect – Perhaps Its Best Yet

NEWS: Mega Superbet PG Mihailo Petrovic has committed to Illinois, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. The 22-year-old Serbian is an MVP candidate in the Adriatic League, ranking second in assists (7.3 per game) and top-10 in scoring (14.3 ppg). Big pickup for Brad Underwood. pic.twitter.com/2363F0nuHk