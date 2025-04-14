Illini now

Illinois Women's Basketball Lands Impact Villanova Transfer Maddie Webber

Webber, a 5-foot-11 combo guard, brings scoring, shooting and experience to the Illini's depleted backcourt

Jason Langendorf

Jan 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Maddie Webber (34) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Ashlynn Shade (12) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The future is coming fast for the Illinois women's basketball program.

A day after bringing aboard Iowa transfer guard Aaliyah Guyton, Illinois has made another addition to its backcourt: On Sunday, Illini coach Shauna Green announced the arrival of Villanova transfer guard Maddie Webber.

A 5-foot-11 guard from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, Webber averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats as a sophomore last season, and led Villanova with a team-high 57 threes (on 30.5 percent shooting). Webber made a notable leap from her Big East All-Rookie Team freshman campaign.

"I am so happy to have Maddie join our family," Green said. "She has length, versatility and the ability to score at all three levels. Maddie brings college experience to us and is someone who can play multiple positions."

With Illini guards Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook all having exhausted their eligibility, Green has a lot of minutes, production and experience to replace in the backcourt. Five-star freshman recruit Destiny Jackson could make an instant impact, but Guyton and Webber are important additions for an Illini squad coming off a 22-10 season and that appears ready to make a leap in the Big Ten, and perhaps nationally.

"I chose Illinois because I believe it is a place that has everything I need to take my game to the next level," Webber said. "The program has the will, people, resources and facilities that make it truly special."

