Where Does Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic Rank Among ESPN's Top 100 Transfers?
Despite nearly 1,000 men’s basketball players having entered the transfer portal since it opened in late March, Illinois has added just one to its own roster: Zvonimir Ivisic.
With the Illini losing four players to the portal themselves, coach Brad Underwood and his staff are seeking to reload and have stayed active – but largely to no avail.
The exception was Arkansas' Ivisic – Zvonimir – who brings a somewhat similar skill set to that of his twin brother and new Illini teammate Tomislav.
In ESPN’s latest transfer portal rankings, Zvonimir ranks as the No. 65 prospect, with Jeff Borzello calling him a “talented and skilled 7-foot-2 big man who can step out and make shots.”
Zvonimir, who arrived on the college basketball scene a year prior to his brother, has already played two college seasons, spending his freshman year at Kentucky before following coach John Calipari to Arkansas.
Last season Zvonimir averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in just 19.1 minutes for the Razorbacks. A long-distance marksman, Zvonimir connected on 1.3 triples at an efficient clip of 37.6 percent.
Although the picture of Zvonimir in orange and blue is a welcome sight around the program, Underwood and his staff still have work to do – especially after Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley officially declared for the NBA Draft on Monday.
To put it in perspective, the Illini landed five players through the portal last offseason, and boasted 247Sports’ 19th-ranked transfer class.
Thus far, the Illini’s lone transfer signing (Zvonimir) has them slotted at 65th in 247Sports’ team transfer rankings.
Fortunately, Illinois still has time to make waves in the portal, but time is of the essence as the top available prospects continue to get plucked off the board.
Illinois' outgoing transfers in ESPN’s Top 100
No. 22: Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)
No. 69: Tre White (Kansas)