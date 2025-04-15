Illini now

Where Does Illinois' Zvonimir Ivisic Rank Among ESPN's Top 100 Transfers?

The Illini's only transfer portal signee to date is listed in ESPN's latest edition of top transfers

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite nearly 1,000 men’s basketball players having entered the transfer portal since it opened in late March, Illinois has added just one to its own roster: Zvonimir Ivisic.

With the Illini losing four players to the portal themselves, coach Brad Underwood and his staff are seeking to reload and have stayed active – but largely to no avail.

The exception was Arkansas' Ivisic – Zvonimir – who brings a somewhat similar skill set to that of his twin brother and new Illini teammate Tomislav.

In ESPN’s latest transfer portal rankings, Zvonimir ranks as the No. 65 prospect, with Jeff Borzello calling him a “talented and skilled 7-foot-2 big man who can step out and make shots.” 

Zvonimir, who arrived on the college basketball scene a year prior to his brother, has already played two college seasons, spending his freshman year at Kentucky before following coach John Calipari to Arkansas.

Last season Zvonimir averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in just 19.1 minutes for the Razorbacks. A long-distance marksman, Zvonimir connected on 1.3 triples at an efficient clip of 37.6 percent.

Although the picture of Zvonimir in orange and blue is a welcome sight around the program, Underwood and his staff still have work to do – especially after Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley officially declared for the NBA Draft on Monday.

To put it in perspective, the Illini landed five players through the portal last offseason, and boasted 247Sports’ 19th-ranked transfer class.

Thus far, the Illini’s lone transfer signing (Zvonimir) has them slotted at 65th in 247Sports’ team transfer rankings.

Fortunately, Illinois still has time to make waves in the portal, but time is of the essence as the top available prospects continue to get plucked off the board.

Illinois' outgoing transfers in ESPN’s Top 100

No. 22: Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)
No. 69: Tre White (Kansas)

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Scouting Illinois Signee David Mirkovic, Recruit Dame Sarr at Nike Hoops Summit

Is Illinois in Danger After Missing on Another Transfer Portal Target?

Can Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Make Illinois History in NBA Draft?

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball