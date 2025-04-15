Can Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Make Illinois History in NBA Draft?
Only twice in Illinois program history – dating back to 1905 – have two players been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft in the same season.
Not since 2005 has the feat been accomplished, when guard Deron Williams was picked third overall by the Utah Jazz and guard Luther Head was drafted with the 24th pick by the Houston Rockets.
The other occasion?
None other than the Flyin’ Illini in 1989. In that draft, Nick Anderson went 11th to the Orlando Magic and Kenny Battle went 27th to the Detroit Pistons.
Since that 2005 draft, though, Illinois has had just two players total who have gone in the first round of the draft (not including Brandin Podziemski, who played his final season of college basketball at Santa Clara): Meyers Leonard (11th) in 2012 and Terrence Shannon Jr. (27th) last year.
But on Monday, both Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley declared for the NBA Draft later this month, making the Illini well-positioned to make program history in a couple ways.
Jakucionis and Riley are first-year collegians, meaning the drafting of the pair to the NBA would mark the first- and second-ever one-and-done players in Illinois history.
Even more impressively, with Jakucionis pegged as a consensus top-10 pick and Riley in the top 20 of nearly all mock drafts, the teammates appear poised to be the first pair of players in program history to be selected in the top 20 of the same draft.
The one-and-done college player is something of a Catch-22. Although they typically represent an elite caliber of talent (as Jakucionis and Riley do), they aren't conducive to long-term roster-building (as Illini fans are seeing now).
Although critics point to a lack of NCAA Tournament success from programs that are too reliant on one-and-done recruits – with John Calipari’s Kentucky squads being a notable exception – perhaps today’s era of college basketball is better suited for that approach than even just a few years ago.