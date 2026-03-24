3 Encouraging Signs From Illinois Basketball's Opening Weekend

Illinois is still dancing, and after the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, the optimism around this team feels a little more justified. The Illini did what good March teams are supposed to do: handle business, survive the first weekend and give themselves a chance to keep playing. More than that, they looked a little more like a group that could actually make things interesting in the second weekend.

Now comes Illinois' biggest test yet in Houston , a team built to punish mistakes and drag opponents into a war for 40 minutes. But the Illini head into that matchup with some real momentum and undoubtedly at least a little more confidence than they had a week ago. For a team that has spent much of the season trying to prove its strengths trump its flaws, that alone makes this Sweet 16 trip feel a whole lot more intriguing.

1. The defense has looked much better

This is probably the biggest reason for optimism. Illinois has had stretches this season when the offense could carry everything, but the question was always whether the defense could hold up well enough against high-level competition. Through opening weekend, the defense looked more connected, the effort sharper and more urgent. That doesn't mean Illinois has suddenly turned into Houston on that end, but it has appeared more physical, disciplined and ready for March basketball.

this sequence from Zvonimir Ivisic 😳 pic.twitter.com/uKKgfkjP0S — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 22, 2026

If the Illini can keep defending at this level, they become much more dangerous because the offense was never the problem in the first place. The ceiling of this team has always depended on whether the defense could become good enough. Opening weekend was an encouraging sign that it just might be getting there.

2. Tomislav Ivisic finally seems to be seeing some shots go down

Tomislav Ivisic finding his shot again could end up being one of the most important developments from opening weekend. When confident and making jumpers, he is the kind of player who changes the way defenses have to guard Illinois, because Ivisic's ability to stretch the floor opens up so much for everyone else. During his slump, the Illini lost some of the spacing and offensive versatility that help make this group so dangerous.

That's why Ivisic seeing a few shots fall over opening weekend was so encouraging. Shooters often don't need much to get going again, and sometimes one or two makes are enough to recalibrate and bring the confidence back. If Ivisic is starting to feel comfortable again, Illinois becomes much tougher to prepare for moving forward. Opponents have to respect him on the perimeter, which creates more room for the Illini’s guards and wings to operate while also making Illinois’ size even more difficult to handle.

3. The path is there if Illinois can get past Houston

No one is pretending Houston is a small hurdle . The Cougars are the No. 2 seed in the South and one of the toughest teams left in the field. But if Illinois can pull off a win, the Elite Eight matchup would come against either No. 9 Iowa or No. 4 Nebraska, which are set to meet in the other South Region Sweet 16 game on Thursday.

Enjoy it.

Enjoy it.

Enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/JMasN2Pjha — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 22, 2026

That's a much friendlier setup than having to immediately deal with another national title favorite. Illinois also has something tangible to lean on there, having won its most recent matchup against both the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers. So, yes, the road is hard, but it's also right there in front of them. Survive Houston, and the Final Four conversation starts to become very real.