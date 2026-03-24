The Sweet 16 Decider: Can Illinois Keep Up With Houston’s Relentlessness?

There are a seemingly infinite number of moving pieces in the game of basketball – an abundance of factors, many of which can’t be quantified by any metric. There are the basic ones that the numbers do catch – shooting percentages, rebounding, turnovers, etc. – but there are also the intangibles that play a role in all facets of the game.

The most important one: effort. Somehow, effort in sports – especially at the highest levels – has become altogether overlooked in recent years. It's often viewed as a foregone conclusion or inevitability – an assumption that both teams and all individuals are giving their all, and therefore a nonissue. In reality, it’s often the difference-maker.

That one loose ball, that one offensive rebound, that one hard closeout that forced a sharpshooter to put it on the floor – they all add up over the course of a game. And too often this year, they have compounded on Illinois – in the wrong way.

The Illini hit the offensive glass tremendously hard, but only in stretches – and rarely for an entire game. Their defensive intensity has been off the charts at times, but, again, not every time they step on the floor (aside, perhaps, from Ben Humrichous ).

Can Illinois handle Houston's intensity in the Sweet 16?

Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Illinois’ Sweet 16 opponent – Houston – is the polar opposite in that sense. There isn’t a second a Cougars player spends on the floor that doesn’t seem to involve the exertion of 100 percent effort. Houston head man Kelvin Sampson doesn’t mess around: minutes come with expectations. His teams set the gold standard of intensity and grit – which Houston pairs with exceptional attention to detail.

Things are feeling SWEET.



For the second time in three years, we are headed to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/5t5WnafL0I — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 22, 2026

The Illini can go head-to-head against any team in the country if the battle is talent versus talent. But that’s not all basketball is. Who is better prepared? Who is playing as if their lives depend on the outcome of the game?

Through 70 combined games for these clubs, the answer has been Houston – by a long shot. And that’s what has pushed the Cougars over the hump and into a No. 2 seed the Illini had previously appeared poised to capture as the regular season came to a close. And it’s the same reason the numbers are leaning in Houston’s direction ( at least per ESPN ) ahead of Thursday's matchup (9:05 p.m. CT, TBS).

Often, the assumption is that March brings out the true warrior in everyone. With a season hanging in the balance with each tick of the clock, every player who sets foot on the floor is going to bring that all-out passion and intensity, right?

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Not neccesarily. To guarantee that for 40 minutes, it must be in a team’s nature. It must be built – just like any other skill (and it is a skill) – through constant repetition. Houston, led by Sampson, has built that culture. Illinois will see it firsthand on Thursday night.

The Illini have been without a true tone-setter from an intensity standpoint all season (although veteran guard Kylan Boswell has been impressive in that realm of late). Now they will have to find a wa to ramp up and match that effort level from the opening tip until the final buzzer.

Given the track record of Brad Underwood's unit this year, which has yet to play a full game with national-championship-level intensity, it seems unlikely that Illinois can just flip a switch. Then again, March breeds miracles. And if the Illini can find one in the form of maximum exertion in every facet of the game for 40 minutes, it will likely find something else: an Elite Eight appearance.