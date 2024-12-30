Illinois Basketball Climbs AP Top 25 Entering Big Game at Oregon
Illinois climbed two spots – to No. 22 – in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.
The Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) have an immediate opportunity to score their biggest win of the season, with a game at No. 9 Oregon – the conference's highest-ranked team – on Thursday (9 p.m. CST, on FS1).
As one of 62 voters in the weekly AP poll, I had the Illini at No. 20 on my preseason ballot, had them at 24th last week and now have them back at 20th.
The Big Ten has five teams in the current poll: Oregon at 9, UCLA at 15, Michigan State at 18, Purdue at 20 and Illinois at 22. Maryland was first among all other teams receiving votes – in other words, 26th – with Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska also on that list.
It's surprising to me to see Purdue, which was been beaten handily in three of its four losses, still ranked ahead of the Illini, who recently played No. 1 Tennessee down to the wire. Are voters aware Zach Edey doesn't call West Lafayette, Indiana, home anymore?
AP Top 25: 1. Tennessee, 2. Auburn, 3. Iowa State, 4. Duke, 5. Alabama, 6. Florida, 7. Kansas, 8. Marquette, 9. Oregon, 10. Kentucky, 11. UConn, 12. Oklahoma, 13. Texas A&M, 14. Houston, 15. UCLA, 16. Cincinnati, 17. Mississippi State, 18. Michigan State, 19. Gonzaga, 20. Purdue, 21. Memphis, 22. Illinois, 23. Arkansas, 24. Ole Miss, 25. Baylor.
My latest ballot: 1. Tennessee, 2. Auburn, 3. Iowa State, 4. Alabama, 5. Duke, 6. Florida, 7. Oklahoma, 8. Kansas, 9. UConn, 10. Oregon, 11. Kentucky, 12. Texas A&M, 13. Marquette, 14. UCLA, 15. Michigan State, 16. Cincinnati, 17. Mississippi State, 18. Memphis, 19. Ole Miss, 20. Illinois, 21. Arkansas, 22. Houston, 23. Drake, 24. Gonzaga, 25. Michigan.