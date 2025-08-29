Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 3 Deron Williams
Today marks another entry in our ongoing Illinois on SI "Best of the Century" series featuring the top 10 Illini players over the past 25 years. In our selection process, we considered individual production, career length (must have played at least two seasons since 2000), team accomplishments and intangibles.
No. 3 Deron Williams (2002-2005)
Career averages: 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists
Best season averages (2004-05): 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists
It has been more than 20 years since Deron Williams donned the orange-and-blue threads, yet the memory of the 6-foot-3 guard bounding across the Assembly Hall hardwood is still as clear as the stars in the night sky over the dome on a college basketball Saturday in December. As half of the dynamic 1-2 backcourt punch from that unforgettable 2004-2005 team (along with Dee Brown), Williams helped lead Illinois to the greatest single season in program history – an accomplishment that is being highlighted this very weekend.
Deron Williams’ game
A smooth, 6-foot-3 lead guard with a burly frame (210 pounds), Williams had all the tools and carried all the responsibilities of a prototype point guard, bringing the ball up the floor, orchestrating the offense and setting the table for his skilled teammates.
But while he could certainly helm an offense and pass the rock, Williams was more than just a facilitator. With a picturesque jumper (compact form and quality elevation), Williams was a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc, connecting on 1.6 threes per game during his three-year career, at a healthy clip of 37.4 percent.
Williams also had a consistent midrange pull-up, to his left or right – where he once again took advantage of that elevation to negate his average size and length against bigger opponents. Going downhill, although Williams had the ball on a string and could put defenders in a blender, he usually stuck to driving closeouts or attacking big men in the pick-and-roll. Williams’ first step was solid, though not lightning-quick, and he tended to rely on his change of pace to get to the rim.
It all added up to the exact player every coach wants at the lead guard position. Williams was poised and always in control – never sped up – and found that ever-so-difficult balance between being a top-notch facilitator, while being a dangerously efficient scoring threat.
Williams’ legacy
A former All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection, Williams racked up his share of individual hardware, but he made an even bigger impact as a team player. After driving Illinois to a Big Ten title and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2003-2004, Williams pushed the Illini to new levels in 2004-2005 – including a 29-game winning streak to start the season.
Illinois would go on to win both the regular season and tournament conference championships before bulldozing through the NCAA Tournament field (aside from the Arizona scare in the Elite Eight) to meet North Carolina in the title game. And although Illinois ultimately fell in that contest, Williams and his mates had indisputably put together the best year of basketball Champaign had ever seen, before or since.
Williams then turned to the NBA, immediately thriving as an All-Rookie player in 2005-2006. In his decorated career, he was a three-time All-Star, even finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting in 2010, while being one of the best passers the game has known (8.1 assists per game over 12 NBA season, including four in which he averaged double-digit dimes). Also a two-time gold medalist with Team USA, Williams is, without a doubt, the most accomplished basketball player the Illinois program has ever produced.