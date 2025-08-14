Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 6 Brian Cook
Today marks another entry in our ongoing Illinois on SI "Best of the Century" series featuring the top 10 Illini players over the past 25 years. In our selection process, we considered individual production, career length (must have played at least two seasons since 2000), team accomplishments and intangibles.
No. 6 Brian Cook (1999-2003)
Career averages: 13.2 points (51.0 percent FG), 6.2 rebounds, 0.7 steal, 1.0 block
Best season averages (2002-03): 20.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists
With Bruce Weber’s early 2000s success, the Bill Self days tend to be brushed aside in Champaign – or perhaps Illinois fans just prefer not to acknowledge them, given his oft-attacked decision to jump ship to Kansas.
But the Illini, of course, enjoyed great success with Self leading the way, and with big man Brian Cook – another Illini figure who is sometimes overlooked – taking care of business on the hardwood. The pair led the program to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including an Elite Eight in Cook’s sophomore season (Self’s first year) and Sweet 16 in his junior year.
Cook – a lethal stretch 5 before most basketball fans were aware of the stretch 5 – could do it all. A 33.9 percent three-point shooter (on more than two attempts per game) throughout his career, Cook would bomb away from distance – practically unheard of from a 6-foot-9 forward in that era. But he also had a midrange game, a post-up package and an all-around soft touch. Although he wasn't in the class of, say, Nikola Jokic, Cook was a capable facilitator, dishing out a career-high 2.0 assists as a senior.
On defense, Cook blocked a shot per game in his career and had the length to mostly make up for what he lacked in physicality in on-ball defensive situations in the post. He added nearly a steal per outing (0.7) over his four-year career, while cleaning the glass at an excellent clip with 6.2 boards per game (including a career-high 7.6 as a senior).
Cook’s career bests in the main statistics all came in his senior year, when he led the conference in scoring (20.0 points per game) en route to 2002-2003 Big Ten Player of the Year honors. By the end of his illustrious college career, Cook was third in school history with 1,748 points, fifth with 815 rebounds and fourth with 136 blocked shots.
A Lincoln, Illinois, native, Cook was drafted by the Lakers in 2003 and went on to enjoy a solid nine-year NBA career, averaging 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting an impressive 38.2 percent from deep. Following his pro career, Cook has played in Ice Cube's Big 3 League – yet another feather in the cap of a quiet Illini legend.