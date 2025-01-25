How Does Illinois Basketball Overcome Its Turnover Issues?
An issue that might have been chalked up as colorful or character-building in the early season has become a plague for Illinois: turnovers. And they seem to be catching faster than whatever bug has been floating around the team these past few days.
The No. 17 Illini (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) committed 16 turnovers and gave up 27 points off turnovers in Thursday's 91-70 loss to Maryland – Illinois' worst defeat of the season. The Illini were missing center Tomislav Ivisic (strep throat), and several of his teammates – notably Tre White and Will Riley – missed practices and were under the weather for the Terrapins game. More sickly by far, though, was Illinois' offense.
"That wasn't much fun," Illini coach Brad Underwood said dryly after the game. "Been a long time since the Illini have taken a good old ass-kicking like that."
Not since an ugly 10-point loss to USC at home two weeks ago, which at least qualified as a light spanking, propelled in part by Illinois' 15 turnovers. But the truth is, the Illini have flirted with disaster far too often this season, piling up double-figures turnover numbers in 15 of 19 games, including 11 of their past 12.
The difference between Illinois' wins (averaging 11.4 turnovers) and losses (12.7) may seem insignificant, but the numbers are a bit skewed by a season-high 18 turnovers against Oakland and 13 in the still-getting-to-know-each-other opener against Eastern Illinois.
Moreover, the difference between 18 turnovers against Oakland and 16 against Maryland should go without saying, though we're happy to spell it out: The Terps have more firepower to make something of those Illini mistakes. In Big Ten play, and against the Tennessees and Alabamas on the schedule, the margin for error narrows to almost nil.
"I mean, they go ahead and pressure our guards, like you [saw] tonight," Underwood said of Maryland. "Well, Tomi, we just saw against Michigan State – they tried to take away our threes. Great. Tomi, how many passes and back-door layups did he have against Michigan State? We don't have anybody else that can do that."
Ivisic's absence has been a factor, no doubt. But many of the Illini turnovers can be attributed, frankly, to little more than laziness, lack of focus or hubris. Kasparas Jakucionis gets a possession swiped from a triple-threat position here. Riley drives recklessly into the lane there. Many of Illinois' mistakes are agonizingly preventable.
"We've just got to be stronger with the ball. That's it," said Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn after the Maryland game. "We just we weren't as strong as we usually are with the ball tonight."
The Illini were especially feeble against the Terps, but even their usual strength with the ball has been a bit too flimsy to go toe-to-toe against top competition. For all his wizardry, Jakucionis had seven turnovers against Maryland. Running mate Kylan Boswell had five. That's an astounding combined figure from the two players holding the keys to the offense.
"He made me really happy if he just quit throwing no-look passes," Underwood said of Boswell, "because he throws them to the lady in the first row and the manager and the janitor and you guys on press row – because they don't hit us. And he's a really good passer when he just keeps it really simple. And KJ was equally as bad tonight."
A few thoughts from the outside looking in: Beyond being "stronger with the ball" – which is sort of an amorphous pronouncement, yet objectively true – Illinois would likely benefit from 1) fewer one-on-one dribble drives, 2) more off-ball movement, and 3) sturdier screens.
High-screen actions are the Illini's bread and butter, and they have had the most trouble against opponents that defend it well (though often in different ways). The struggles typically come when the ball-handler tries to do too much or looks to pass too late, or when teammates are slow to get open or come to the ball. Better timing, more quality movement and sharper screens – which create superior spacing for pick-and-pop or -roll – should help the Illini keep from coughing up so many possessions.