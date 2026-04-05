3 Instant Observations From Illinois' NCAA Tournament Loss to UConn

Illinois seemed to have every measurable advantage – as well as some less tangible ones, too – in Saturday's Final Four matchup against UConn. There was a lone exception, though:



Dan Hurley.

Or perhaps, more specifically, it was Hurley's offense that carried the day, as the Huskies bombed 12 of 33 threes (36.4 percent) – the program's highest total in an NCAA Tournament game – to build a lead that swelled to as much as 14 before shutting the door on the Illini, 71-62, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Huskies (34-5) advanced to Monday's national championship game to face the winner of Michigan-Arizona, while Illinois (28-9) saw its brilliant postseason run – and 2025-26 season – cut just short of its highest aspirations.

In a physical game that seemed to test the officials' lung capacity – and, ultimately, their willingness to whistle every noteworthy infraction – UConn won the battle of attrition. Five Huskies finished with at least three fouls, and although Illinois spent much of both halves in the bonus, Hurley deftly juggled his lineup and the Illini failed to fully capitalize on the moment, going 18-for-23 from the free-throw line (78.3 percent) – but also missing several key foul shots down the stretch.

Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler scored a game-high 20 points and had eight rebounds, but his – and the Illini's – perimeter shooting failed them at the most inopportune time. Wagler went 2-for-10 from behind the arc (including a couple of prayers in the game's late, desperate moments) as Illinois finished 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) as a team on threes.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' season-ending Final Four loss to UConn:

1. UConn forced Illinois into too many un-Illinois-like things

One of Hurley's most diabolical traits is his ability to cut opponents off at the legs, taking away what they do best and forcing them to lean into areas of the game where they aren't as comfortable – or just simply aren't used to going.

In the first half, for instance, Kylan Boswell doinked a jumper a full stride inside the three-point arc after UConn defended well and left the Illini with no other options late in the shot clock. Moments later, David Mirkovic missed a wide-open but awkward runner outside the lane. Wagler then drove into a double-team, coughed up the ball, and on the fastbreak in the other direction, Mirkovic fouled Braylon Mullins on the layup to give UConn a three-point play. The sequence fueled a 13-2 Huskies run that was punctuated by an Alex Karaban three to give UConn a 34-24 lead.

All season, Illinois' identity has been built on threes-and-layups scoring and strong ball protection on one end and intelligently aggressive, foul-free defense. Hurley's Huskies have a way of drawing opponents' worst tendencies out of them, and the Illini shied away from, or simply forget, their strengths too often in the heat of the struggle Saturday.

2. Defense (more or less) kept the Illini in the game

After a season in which its defense lagged well behind its nation-leading offense, Illinois locked it down in the NCAA Tournament – and, for the most part, kept the shackles tight against UConn.



Although 7-foot-2 shot-swatting specialist Zvonimir Ivisic played only seven minutes, the Illini almost completely snuffed the Huskies' offense inside the three-point arc. Tarris Reed Jr. had a hard-earned 17 points (and 11 rebounds), but without him, UConn scored just four two-pointers on the game – and more than one of those came on transition run-outs. Mirkovic (three blocks) was a bull inside, and Ben Humrichous (two blocks) erased a Jayden Ross dunk just before the first-half break to help Illinois stay within striking distance.

What devastated the Illini was their inability to stay attached to UConn's roving band of shooters, who cut and flared and curled around screens to consistently shake loose for solid looks all game. Illinois managed a number of late contests, but too often the Huskies got the daylight they needed to shoot their way past the Illini and into the season's final day.

3. Illinois died by the (three-point) sword

Illinois coach Brad Underwood has built his past two rosters around positional size and shooting, an approach that has inarguably served him well – outside the Illini's toughest challenges. It turns out that chucking threes and smashing the offensive glass with a lineup full of Stretch Armstrongs is a pretty good strategy for putting away the Jackson States – and even Penn States – of the college basketball world.

But when the threes weren't falling this season against top competition, Illinois rarely had a backup plan – or maybe just turned to it far too late. The Huskies – who held the Illini to 20.7 shooting from three-point range in their November regular-season win in New York – held Illinois to 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) shooting on threes in the first half. The Illini's response after the break: shoot 3-for-12 on threes.

ANOTHER TRIP TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR THE UCONN HUSKIES 🐺#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yjBMG5Hicj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026