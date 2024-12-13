Illinois Basketball Aims for Fourth Win Over a No. 1 vs. Tennessee
Illinois hosts No. 1-ranked Tennessee on Saturday (4:30 p.m. CT, FOX) with a chance to knock off the top-ranked team in college basketball for the fourth time.
Let's look back quickly at the three wins. "Quick" because there's no other honest way to do it given Illinois' all-time record against No. 1 is 3-22. All three wins came at home. On the road, the mark is 0-9. At neutral sites, it's 0-8.
Illinois 74, No. 1 Indiana 72, Feb. 7, 2013
Tyler Griffey laid one in at the buzzer, setting off mayhem at State Farm Center. Or was it still called Assembly Hall? We'll let you look that one up. D.J. Richardson scored 23 points and Brandon Paul 21 for the winners, who were NCAA Tournament-bound in coach John Groce's first season.
No. 5 Illinois 91, No. 1 Wake Forest 73, Dec. 1, 2004
The Illini, a great team bound for the NCAA championship game, took over the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after "upsetting" the Demon Deacons. Roger Powell scored 19, and Dee Brown and Luther Head poured in 16 apiece. Some dude named Chris Paul had only 10 for the losers.
Illinois 57, No. 1 Michigan State 55, Jan. 11, 1979
Eddie Johnson popped a baseline J just before the buzzer, setting off mayhem at Assembly Hall. (Is there an echo in here?) Alas, the Illini would end their season 19-11 and on a five-game losing streak. But that night, a final, desperation heave was missed by another Johnson – the Spartans' Magic – who graciously said afterward it had been a "beautiful game."