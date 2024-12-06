Illinois Basketball's Next Shot to Upset an NCAA No. 1 – Tennessee – Is Coming Soon
Anyone else remember it?
"How about that! Are you kidding me!?"
That was ESPN's Joe Tessitore's call of Tyler Griffey's buzzer-beating layup to lift unranked Illinois over top-ranked Indiana 74-72 at the State Farm Center on Feb. 7, 2013 – the Illini's last win against a national No. 1.
Of course you remember it.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, again on its home floor, Illinois should get another crack at No. 1. That's the day Tennessee comes calling.
Current No. 1 Kansas lost at Creighton on Wednesday. No. 2 Auburn lost at Duke on Wednesday. No. 3 Tennessee blew the doors off Syracuse 96-70 on Tuesday to get to 8-0 and won't play again until after the next AP Top 25 has been settled. Time for the Volunteers to take a turn in the top spot? It certainly seems so.
The Vols have one game before visiting the Illini, against one-loss Miami at Madison Square Garden in New York. If they win that – and they ought to – the scene in Champaign will be beyond electric. Even if they lose, though, they'll still bring the No. 1 ranking onto the court with them. Beyond electric, either way.
The Vols are a dynamite team led by Zakai Zeigler, one of the best pure point guards in the country, and scorer Chaz Lanier, one of the great finds out of the transfer portal.
The 19th-ranked Illini are pretty good themselves. They'll have two Big Ten games under their belts – at Northwestern and at home against Wisconsin – and the talent to beat anybody, anywhere.
What a test for first-year players Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley and Tomislav Ivisic. Not to mention for everyone else on the Illini side. What an opportunity for coach Brad Underwood and his team. What excitement for Illini fans.
A takedown of No. 1, though? Barring the unforseeable, that's what we're all going to get to find out.