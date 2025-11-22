Illinois Basketball's Injury Status Continues Trending in Right Direction
After starting off the season with injuries galore, Illinois’ roster is finally getting healthier, as nearly the entire team has returned to full activity (guard Ty Rodgers remains out as he recovers from knee surgery). That sets the stage for a season that has a chance to develop into the best Champaign has seen in quite some time – which says a lot for a program that has made five straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.
But first, the Illini must actually reach 100 percent. Fortunately for them, the trio of guard Mihailo Petrovic, big man Tomislav Ivisic and guard Brandon Lee appears to be nearing that status.
Brad Underwood updates Illinois' injury status ahead of Long Island
“Yeah, both were really good,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood on how Petrovic (hamstring) and Ivisic (knee) responded after the Alabama game, in terms of their recovery from lingering injuries. “I spent a lot of time with Tomi yesterday, and he’s a guy that’s working his tail off. [He’s] doing extra stuff. He’s getting extra conditioning. He’s pushing as many boundaries as he can push to get back in the best shape he can. And there’s no doubt we need him on the court. He makes us a better basketball team. So I think his response was fine.”
Underwood has continuously stated that the process of battling through the Illini injuries is quite dependent on the reaction of players’ bodies following a day of action. It appears as though both Petrovic and Ivisic, who each suited up against Alabama on Wednesday, are trending in the right direction, as is Lee, although he didn’t see any action vs. the Crimson Tide.
“Saw no sign with Mihailo," Underwood said of the possibility of lingering issues. "I thought Mihailo was terrific the other night and impacted the game when he was in. First time [playing a college basketball game] in a pretty big atmosphere against a pretty good backcourt, and he did a lot of positive things. Brandon had his best day today as well. And I’ll feel a little more comfortable with him back in the rotation as well.”
In limited action (played 12 minutes) in his college debut, Petrovic dished out five assists and connected on his lone attempt from the field – a smooth stepback three. Meanwhile, Lee has yet to make his official debut, although he did play in the exhibition contest – and turned some heads with an exceptional performance – against Illinois State in mid-October.