How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Michigan State (Game 26)
How to Watch
Illinois (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten)
Day and time: Saturday (Feb. 15) at 7 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: FOX
Stream: N/A
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Michigan State all time: Michigan State leads the series 66-64
Streak: Michigan State has won two in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Michigan State 80, Illinois 78, (Jan. 19, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Morez Johnson Jr.
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 10
The Spartans' rebounding margin of plus-10.0 ranks second out of all high-major squads – trailing only the Illini’s plus-11.3 margin.
Led by big man Jaxon Kohler’s 7.8 boards per game, Michigan State otherwise relies on a team effort on the glass, with five other Spartans snagging at least 3.4 rebounds per game.
Through 24 games, Michigan State has lost the rebounding battle just twice – once in a loss against then-No. 1 Kansas and the other coming in an 80-78 escape at home over Saturday's opponent: Illinois.
Quick tips:
- Out of 355 teams in Division I, Michigan State’s 28.7 percent three-point shooting ranks 348th. The worst long-distance shooting team in a Power Four conference, the Spartans have been consistently punchless from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 or more triples just once this season.
- The Spartans are second in the country in fastbreak points at 17.4 per game. With lead guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (6.0 assists per game) constantly pushing the pace and finding either the high-flying Coen Carr, a flaring Jase Richardson (38.6 percent from deep) or Jaden Akins – who can score at the basket or from long range – Michigan State excels at attacking before a defense gets set.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After stumbling through a 3-5 slump, Illinois – winners of three out of its past four – has seemingly turned things around just in time for its toughest stretch of the season. Meanwhile, the Spartans – who began conference play with nine straight wins – have dropped three of their past four, including a shocking home loss to Indiana on Tuesday.
Worth noting: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is on th precipice of surpassing former Indiana coach Bob Knight as the winningest coach in Big Ten history. He'll do just that with a victory on Saturday night.
With the Spartans looking to get back on track (and help their head coach make history), expect tensions to be high in an already historically physical matchup. Clubs led by coaches who preach similar principles, Illinois and Michigan State are as well-matched as two opponents can be. While the Spartans got the best of the Illini at home last month, we expect home-court advantage to play an equally important role in this one, giving the Illini an edge.