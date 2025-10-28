Social Media Blows Up Over Eligibility Ruling of Illinois' Mihailo Petrovic
Finally, the day had arrived. On Monday, Illini fans received the news they were eagerly awaiting: Mihailo Petrovic was cleared for action.
In related and similarly positive news, Petrovic was granted three years of eligibility by the NCAA. A 22-year old Serbian point guard, Petrovic is expected to be the starting lead guard for an Illinois team with national championship hopes.
Click here for Mihailo Petrovic’s full scouting report
In the end, patience was rewarded. It took quite a bit of time just to get Petrovic on campus (he arrived in late August, just days prior to the opening week of classes). Then, as the NCAA deliberated, the Illini were forced to play the waiting game again.
Per head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois had “done everything” on its end weeks ago, and the program was simply made to wait on the ruling. In hindsight, the anxiety-inducing wait was worth it, as Petrovic’s three seasons of eligibility point to him being not just a key piece for the Illini in 2025-2026 but perhaps for years to come.
In the short term, however, Petrovic continues to recover from a hamstring injury, and his status ahead of Illinois' Nov. 3 season opener against Jackson State at Champaign's State Farm Center remains unknown.
Yet, encouragingly, he was able to play – albeit in a limited capacity – in Illinois’ recent closed-door scrimmage against Florida. Clearly, the Illini are remaining cautious, but all signs point toward a healthy Petrovic leading the offensive charge in no time.
At the end of the day, the result of Petrovic’s eligibility process may have been a bit of a roller coaster ride, but the final result couldn’t have worked out much better for Illinois. And as expected, social media was in a frenzy over the news, as Illini fans rejoiced and many others vented their frustrations. Here are the best reactions from both sides: