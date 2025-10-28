Illini now

Social Media Blows Up Over Eligibility Ruling of Illinois' Mihailo Petrovic

New Illini guard Petrovic was given the green light by the NCAA, which led to excitement from Illinois fans and uproar elsewhere

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gets a hand from a young fan before a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gets a hand from a young fan before a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Finally, the day had arrived. On Monday, Illini fans received the news they were eagerly awaiting: Mihailo Petrovic was cleared for action.

In related and similarly positive news, Petrovic was granted three years of eligibility by the NCAA. A 22-year old Serbian point guard, Petrovic is expected to be the starting lead guard for an Illinois team with national championship hopes.

Click here for Mihailo Petrovic’s full scouting report

In the end, patience was rewarded. It took quite a bit of time just to get Petrovic on campus (he arrived in late August, just days prior to the opening week of classes). Then, as the NCAA deliberated, the Illini were forced to play the waiting game again.

Per head coach Brad Underwood, Illinois had “done everything” on its end weeks ago, and the program was simply made to wait on the ruling. In hindsight, the anxiety-inducing wait was worth it, as Petrovic’s three seasons of eligibility point to him being not just a key piece for the Illini in 2025-2026 but perhaps for years to come.

In the short term, however, Petrovic continues to recover from a hamstring injury, and his status ahead of Illinois' Nov. 3 season opener against Jackson State at Champaign's State Farm Center remains unknown.

Yet, encouragingly, he was able to play – albeit in a limited capacity – in Illinois’ recent closed-door scrimmage against Florida. Clearly, the Illini are remaining cautious, but all signs point toward a healthy Petrovic leading the offensive charge in no time.

At the end of the day, the result of Petrovic’s eligibility process may have been a bit of a roller coaster ride, but the final result couldn’t have worked out much better for Illinois. And as expected, social media was in a frenzy over the news, as Illini fans rejoiced and many others vented their frustrations. Here are the best reactions from both sides:

Social media reacts following Mihailo Petrovic's eligibility ruling

Brad Underwoo
Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Fans hold a poster cutout of Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before a game against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Official word

Could Aaron Henry use this guy against Rutgers?

Freshman of the year dreams shattered

OK, but did Ryan Reynolds average 14 and seven in the Adriatic League?

Sorry, Tar Heels: We don't all get three years of eligibility

Halfway to his AARP card

Be happy you were already gifted Morez Johnson Jr.

Hawaiian men's volleyball fans have entered the chat

You won't have to imagine, Big Ten opponents ...

OK, maybe it is a little weird

Math is fun!

We know! He should be a freshman

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball