Key Takeaways From Highlights of Illinois' Scrimmage Against Florida
On Saturday, Illinois took on the defending national champion Florida Gators in Gainesville in a closed-door scrimmage. An unofficial, non-televised run that simulated game-like conditions allowed two high-level clubs to work, teach and test themselves before their respective seasons officially get underway.
Reportedly, Florida took down Illinois by a score of 96-86 in the scrimmage. The Illini remained without Andrej Stojakovic – although both Tomislav Ivisic and Mihailo Petrovic were able to suit up in limited minutes – and the Gators played without star guard Boogie Fland.
Both programs have since released clips of the outing on social media, so here are Illinois on SI’s biggest takeaways from the limited footage:
What we learned from Illinois' scrimmage highlights against Florida
David Mirkovic is the real deal
Against Illinois State, David Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, stole the show with a jaw-dropping debut. He put up 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, impacting the game in just about every manner imaginable.
But given that he took advantage of a mid-major Redbirds squad missing its two best players and boasting less size and athleticism than Mirkovic will consistently face in the Big Ten, an obvious question followed: Will Mirkovic's game translate against high-major competition?
The answer appears to be a resounding yes. The highlight tape showed Mirkovic dropping a pair of dimes out of the post – one of which was a sweet behind the back pass to Tomislav Ivisic – and attacking the basket for two buckets against a Florida frontcourt that figures to be one of the best interior defensive units in college basketball this season.
Whether Mirkovic winds up in the starting lineup – initially thought unlikely, but now a real possibility – or is the Illini’s sixth man, he’ll undoubtedly be a big piece of the puzzle.
Keaton Wagler shook off his nerves ... but still has more learning ahead
In Illinois’ lone exhibition outing, Wagler didn’t appear all that comfortable – especially putting the ball on the floor and getting to the cup. He hit a couple of three-pointers but was unable to get much going off the bounce or around the rim. Against Florida, though, his scoring craftiness appeared to be on full display.
That said, Wagler still clearly hit at least one bump – and likely many more. In a sort of welcome-to-high-major-basketball moment, he was eaten alive by Rueben Chinyelu – one of the best defenders in college basketball – in a one-on-one situation, with the Florida big man completely shutting Wagler down.
But those are the exact moments and learning opportunities Wagler needs, and will greatly benefit from. He may be the Illini newcomer that experiences the most growth throughout the season, and he should be a key player by the time Illinois makes a late-season push.
Mihailo Petrovic is fast
Usually, hamstring injuries result in players’ athleticism being severely compromised – a killer injury for a hooper who relies on burst. But Petrovic, who has been battling that very injury, didn’t seem to be slowed against Florida.
In fact, in his single highlight – a fact that can likely be chalked up to his limited action – that well-advertised speed was showcased as he blew by a Gators defender before hitting big man Zvonimir Ivisic for a slam.
Will Illinois' rim protection fall short of expectations?
Florida, per the program's X post, put on quite the eye-popping aerial display against Illinois. On the one hand, the Gators are loaded with size and athleticism. On the other, allowing any team to throw down six dunks – a handful of which came off lobs in the halfcourt – isn’t exactly an encouraging sign for a defense that may be forced to rely on its rim protection to make up for defensive holes on the perimeter.
That said, Florida is an elite program, and building defensive chemistry often takes longer than hashing things out on the offensive side. But with matchups against Texas Tech and Alabama both less than a month out, Illinois will want to find some answers on D in the near future.