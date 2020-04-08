IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Fox/BTN Analyst Stephen Bardo On Kofi Cockburn's NBA Potential - "He'll develop his pick and pop"

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Stephen Bardo doesn’t sound like a man who is shocked to hear Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is investigating the pro draft after just one season of college basketball.

In December, Bardo declared in December on ‘The Drive with Lon Tay and Derek Piper' on ESPN Radio in Champaign that he expected Cockburn to be a first round pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

Stephen Bardo
Fox Sports/Big Ten Network basketball analyst Stephen Bardo sees massive potential in 70-foot, 290-pound center Kofi Cockburn at the professional level.

Bardo, who works as an analyst for Fox Sports, Big Ten Network and does several radio and television spots for Chicago-area stations, has backed off that lottery pick proclamation for the Illini big. However, after watching Cockburn received Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year honors by both the media and coaches after averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field for his alma mater, the former Flyin’ Illini guard still believes the 7-foot, 290-pound center has a game that can translate to the modern-day analytics-driven professional basketball style.

“I’ve seen Kofi shoot 18 and 19-foot jump shots in practice so he has a shooting touch believe me,” Bardo said in an exclusive interview with Illini Now/Sports Illustrated. “And I know he’ll work. So, yeah, he can eventually become a pick and pop guy that can be a rim runner because that’s unfortunately what the NBA game has become nowadays.”

Bardo believes Cockburn’s decision to investigate the draft process, despite knowing what that will look like due to the COVID-19 health epidemic pausing the 2019-20 NBA season and therefore, pushing back all the offseason plans, will be a good move for him whether he stays in the draft or returns for his sophomore season at Illinois.

“I doubt he’ll be featured obviously so he’s going to have to find a role (in the NBA) just like 99 percent of the current 450 players in the league,” Bardo said.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood released a statement Tuesday night regarding Cockburn’s announcement to declare for the draft.

“We are in full support of Kofi’s decision,” Underwood’s statement reads. “We’re recruiting players to Illinois who have career aspirations of playing at the highest level. We will continue to help Kofi in every way possible as he goes through this process and with the information he receives from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.”

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood gestures from the sidelines during the first half in the Big Ten conference tournament at United Center.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood released a statement on the evening of April 7 regarding center Kofi Cockburn’s announcement to declare for the draft.David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

Bardo also added that he has a lot of faith and expectations that Underwood will be able to reload the Illini roster following an more-than-encouraging third season where Illinois would’ve likely found themselves back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

“I think Brad Underwood understands the realities of college basketball and to also lose Alan Griffin to transfer as well, but you’ll gain Adam Miller from Chicago, the young point guard from New York (Andre Curbelo) and so the Illini have outstanding talent coming in,” Bardo said. “To be able to pull players from New York, Chicago and different locations and get them excited about being Illini, that’s why you can hear the confidence and excitement in Brad Underwood’s voice. He knows what is coming in regardless of what is going out.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: What does Kofi Cockburn's Declaration Mean?

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but also allowed for the possibility of a return for his sophomore season at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Center Kofi Cockburn Announces Declares For 2020 NBA Draft

Cockburn’s declaration announcement doesn’t mention signing with an agent and therefore, would still be eligible to return for his sophomore season at Illinois.

Matthew Stevens

Nitschke, Gardner, Hardy And Harper Highlight 2020 Illini Hall of Fame Class

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke, fmr. All-America DT Moe Gardner, fmr. Butkus Award winner Kevin Hardy & NBA veteran Derek Harper highlights 2020 Illinois Hall of Fame class.

Matthew Stevens

What Player Type Is Illini Coach Brad Underwood looking for in a transfer?

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood specifically described the type of player who could help his program immediately.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: A Plea To Illini Fans On Ayo - Don’t Let Hope Be The Father of The Thought

Illinois fans trying to convince themselves that Ayo could or should return for his junior season are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Matthew Stevens

by

Orangeandblue89

Jamall Walker Leaves Role At Illinois For Assistant Job At Grand Canyon

Jamall Walker has agreed to become a full-time assistant coach at Grand Canyon under new head coach Bryce Drew.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball Monitoring Players in Metro Market COVID-19 Hotspots

The Illinois basketball program has numerous players in populated hotspots where the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.

Matthew Stevens

by

UmbrellaCor

VIDEO: Illinois Coach Brad Underwood On COVID-19 Epidemic

Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood conducted a 47-minute media teleconference to update the Illini's current plans during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Matthew Stevens

Underwood: Illinois Will Never Give Ayo Dosunmu An Ultimatum Timeline

With all the uncertainty COVID-19 has presented regarding professional basketball, Illinois coach Brad Underwood says Ayo Dosunmu always “has a home” with the Illini.

Matthew Stevens

NCAA D-1 Council Gives Spring Athletes An Extra Year of Eligibility

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to allow schools to provide spring-sport athletes an eligibility extension of an additional season of competition.

Matthew Stevens