Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Under-the-Radar 2027 Forward Ed Stasys

Time and again, Brad Underwood and the Illini coaching staff have separated themselves as one of the premier talent-evaluation units in the country. The story isn’t a new one: Illinois extends the first high-major offer to a recruit, then the offers come rolling in.

Just weeks ago, that was the case for 2027 wing Jayon Connor . Now, in-state 2027 recruit Edvardas Stasys may be up next. Although Stasys holds a plethora of offers from mid-major programs, the Illini’s offer, which was extended on Friday night, became his first from a power-conference club.

We're guessing it won’t be close to his last.

After a great conversation with Coach Underwood, I’m extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois! pic.twitter.com/6tMtroEwQL — Edvardas Stasys (@EdStasys) July 11, 2026

Who is 2027 prospect Ed Stasys?

A 6-foot-7 forward from Lisle, Illinois, Stasys attends high school hoops heavyweight Benet – the same school current Illini Blake Fagbemi helped push to a state title back in 2025. For his travel ball, Stasys plays for Illinois Wolves, a program that competes on the UAA Circuit.

Thank you to Coach Underwood, Coach Hamer, and the rest of the UIUC staff for an amazing unofficial visit! pic.twitter.com/FJPzQzM8dE — Edvardas Stasys (@EdStasys) June 17, 2026

2027 Illini target Ed Stasys scouting report

Everything with Stasys starts with his motor. The most effective parts of his game – offensive rebounding, defense, running the floor in transition, to name a few – all circle back to his tremendous effort.

But don’t think of him as just a try-hard guy; Stasys is talented. Offensively, he is an excellent low-post threat. He is patient, has great footwork and soft touch. (Stasys is great with an immediate spin on the catch.) He also works incredibly well in two-big action, as Stasys is a heady passer.

Defensively, Stasys uses his length, lateral agility and his aforementioned motor to defend multiple positions – and each quite effectively. Again, his ability to impact the game on the glass, especially the offensive boards, is thoroughly impressive.

Stasys has a pogo-stick second jump, which he sometimes uses to clean up his own misses around the rack, along with that innate ability to understand where the ball is coming off the rim – and then he makes sure he gets to it. With his vertical pop, Stasys is also a constant lob-threat and an excellent play finisher around the rim.

Stasys' jumper is the only question mark. Although it is seemingly coming around, shooting still isn’t a massive part of his game. And at 6-foot-7, he doesn’t have quite enough size to be a non-shooter.

If the Illini are pursuing Stasys, they’re likely banking on his ability to progress as a long-distance shooter. And if he does, he could blossom into a steady contributor at the high-major level.

How would 2027 prospect Ed Stasys fit at Illinois?

The best part about Stasys’ game: He takes nothing off the table. With the Illini, he would fit in the dunker spot as a play finisher, serve as an excellent cutter and find a way to create extra buckets through second-chance opportunities. And he could always be counted on to make the extra pass. He would be a nearly mistake-free off-ball defender and a plus on-ball defender.

Without his jumper being a legitimate weapon, though, it would be tough for Stasys to crack the rotation in Champaign. If his shot does come around, though, he’ll be a key contributor anywhere he lands.