Brad Underwood Raves About Freshman Lincoln Williams' 'Special' Athleticism

Lincoln Williams’ recruitment timeline was far from the norm. In February 2024, more than two years before his commitment to Illinois, the Kankakee native Williams picked up an offer from the Illini.

By the beginning of June 2026, the transfer portal was already old news and Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class – like every other program in the nation – was seemingly cemented. Yet Williams, who had at least 14 offers and was the top-rated player in the talent-saturated state of Illinois, had yet to commit anywhere, despite the beginning of the academic year looming less than three months away.

It was an unusual scenario, to say the least. But on June 8, Williams signed on the dotted line , pledging his talents to the Illini on the heels of their Final Four berth .

Brad Underwood on Lincoln Williams' recruitment and early impressions

Washington's Jonah Funk defends against Kankakee's Lincoln Williams in the first half of the Class 3A Washington Sectional semifinal Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at Washington Community High School. The Redbirds' rallied to defeat Kankakee 65-63 in overtime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It was just about making it right, and he’s a guy that we’ve liked for a long time,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Williams on Tuesday. “Special, special talent athletically. Could be as athletic as any kid that we’ve had here – or is.

“And there were some questions that needed to be answered. He’s talked about some of those publicly, and then it just became right. The timing just became right. But he’s a guy we’ve had a tremendous amount of confidence in. His ability speaks for itself. He’s got an opportunity to be a great Illini for a long time. Been very pleased with what he’s done to this point and we’ll look forward to the rest of the summer. And I think he’s got a lot of gifts.”

Williams’ athleticism may be unprecedented. For Underwood – who in recent years has coached Terrence Shannon Jr. and Andrej Stojakovic , to name a couple – to offer an incoming freshman that kind of lofty praise sends a clear message. And it’s one backed up by his high school film: Williams can fly.

Off one foot, off two feet – right/left or left/right – it doesn’t matter. Effective vertical explosion isn’t just an individual’s max vertical; it’s how quickly a player gets off the ground and the unique scenarios out of which they can jump (second jump for an offensive rebound, sliding over in help side, etc.).

Kankakee’s 4⭐️ Lincoln Williams has committed to Illinois 😳🚨



The 6’6” SF was one of the top uncommitted class of 2026 recruits.



Brad Underwood lands the no. 1 recruit in Illinois’ class of 2026 (ESPN). 🏡 pic.twitter.com/rWZdHDVVPU — SLOCHE (@sloche_o) June 8, 2026

Williams is quite gifted in all of those areas. And that’s just his vertical athleticism. His open-floor speed is also impressive, as is his lateral agility at 6-foot-5.

And athleticism often equates to tremendous potential. Guess who just so happens to have one of the premier developmental programs in the country? Underwood and the Illini.

With strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher honing Williams’ already-superb athleticism and adding bulk to his frame while the rest of the Illinois coaching staff focuses on developing his game (he already has a smooth-looking jumper and soft touch around the basket), Williams appears to have sky-high potential in an Illini uniform.