Can Quentin Coleman Become Illinois' No. 1 Option in 2026-27?

Entering the 2025-26 campaign, there were three prime candidates to be Illinois basketball's No. 1 option: Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisic and Andrej Stojakovic. The only other Illini who could maybe squeeze his name into the discussion? Star international guard Mihailo Petrovic, who was coming off an MVP-contending season in the competitive Adriatic League.

Ultimately, it was none of the above, as unheralded freshman Keaton Wagler stole the show en route to All-American honors. And the runner-up? A fellow freshman in forward David Mirkovic.

It was a thoroughly unprecedented situation, as Illinois had a star-studded, experienced cast, yet wound up being spearheaded by a pair of first-year college hoopers.

Heading into 2026-27, the Illini are projected by many to be an even stronger group. But can another freshman shock the country and lead the charge for a team that some expect to contend for a national title?

Can five-star recruit Quentin Coleman lead the Illini in 2026-27?

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches as his team plays March 21, 2026 during the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against VCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The key factor working against Coleman (only for the sake of this discussion): sheer quantity. The Illini are loaded. Once again, there is a plethora of options to step into that No. 1 role – David Mirkovic, Stefan Vaaks and Andrej Stojakovic, to name a few – and every member of that trio is already a proven product at the college level.

On the flip side, the “go-to option” is often a perimeter player. Mirkovic, for all his superb offensive qualities, is still at his best inside. (For what it’s worth, we do expect him to be Illinois’ most important player , though.) And Stojakovic, who may be the most dominant returning slasher in the college game, isn’t a true long-distance threat.

That may leave the battle between Vaaks and Coleman, both of whom have the necessary blend of skills – three-level scoring and pick-and-roll playmaking – to be Illinois’ primary weapon.

Illinois commit Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors at the 2026 Iverson Classic 🔥



Coleman finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/w46LM2spJK — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 3, 2026

But here in early July, it’s difficult not to expect Vaaks, who was the Big East’s top three-point shooter and his squad’s top passer in 2025-26, to carry the bulk of the backcourt load.

Nevertheless, Coleman is a lauded five-star prospect for a variety of reasons: He is a gifted marksman off the bounce or the catch, can go in transition, is an excellent processor and decision-maker, a productive rim-attacker and, not for nothing, a gritty rebounder .

Illinois Got Another Elite Freshman Guard 🔥



5-star Quentin Coleman is the GOODS and adds onto a loaded roster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/34Smw7qQEQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) May 1, 2026

Underwood enjoys deploying multiple primary ball-handlers (last year it was Wagler, Boswell and even Mirkovic at times), but there is always a top dog – which was Wagler by a mile in 2025-26. Again, Vaaks may have the nod heading into next season, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Coleman step into that role.

And if Coleman has the on-ball opportunities – which he certainly would in that scenario – there is no limit to the impact he can make for the Illini.

Any expectation of Coleman (or any Illini) matching Wagler’s output isn’t reasonable. Truth is, it isn't unnecessary. Expect an extremely balanced 2026-27 attack from Illinois – one that could be spearheaded by Coleman (although, again, it remains the less likely outcome).

At the end of the day, though, while this may be an entertaining exercise, it doesn’t exactly matter who leads the Illini next season. Be it Coleman, Vaaks, Mirkovic, Stojakovic or another member of the squad, the mix and mentality are right for the Illini to stay focused on winning.

The pecking order should work itself out organically over the coming months and into the early season (as it did a year ago). Expect the winning to follow.