Illinois Basketball Enters Race for 2027 Five-Star Prospect Moussa Kamissoko

Brad Underwood and his staff are known to have an eye for talent. Keaton Wagler , who ranked outside the nation's top 250 in his high school class (per 247Sports’ composite rankings), is the prime example.

But at Illinois, even many of the highest-rated recruits outplay their high school ranking. Take Kofi Cockburn, for example. He was a four-star tabbed as the No. 46 prospect in the class of 2019. Cockburn went on to become a two-time All-American.

Although the Illini often put together star-studded recruiting classes, rarely do they bring in “the best of the best” (at least according to the recruiting websites). Andrej Stojakovic is the only McDonald’s All-American to wear the orange and blue during Underwood’s tenure, and he made two other college stops before winding up with the Illini.

But sometimes it’s best not to overthink it. And that appeared to be the mindset as Illinois approached Moussa Kamissoko, who is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2027. On Wednesday, the Illini extended an offer to Kamissoko, according to a post on his X account.

Blessed and grateful to receive an offer from Illinois ! pic.twitter.com/55Jn7r9sBl — _paris_ (@Moussak11_) May 20, 2026

Who is Moussa Kamissoko?

Kamissoko, a five-star prospect, is a 6-foot-8 wing out of New York. He attends hoops powerhouse Long Island Lutheran and has thus far collected at least 14 Division I offers, headlined by programs including Kentucky, Alabama, Louisville and, of course, Illinois.

Moussa Kamissoko scouting report

Long-limbed and possessing smooth athleticism, Kamissoko has an elite physical package for a projected college wing. He has the size, length and foot speed to keep any offensive player in front, along with the anticipation and bounce to send shots back. Defensively, he isn’t just a high-upside prospect – Kamissoko is already an extremely valuable asset.

Offensively, though, he delivers at least much impact. Kamissoko has a fluid stroke and is a capable long-distance shooter, but he can also be a play finisher around the rim or attack the rack off the bounce.

5-Star Moussa Kamissoko made his presence known at Session 1 of Nike EYBL 😤 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/MHjdEd3paJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 29, 2026

He finishes well with either hand, seeks out contact and is quite active on the offensive glass. Nothing about Kamissoko’s offensive game rises to the highest elite levels, but his ability to do everything certainly does. Kamissoko doesn’t have many (if any) true weaknesses on offense.

And given his physical traits, the expectation is his all-around impact should translate fairly well to the next level (although he does need to add strength).

How would Moussa Kamissoko fit at Illinois?

A rising senior, Kamissoko has only one year left of high school hoops. He would need to bulk up and polish his long-distance ability to have a clear, immediate fit with the Illini, but a player of his caliber and with his versatile skill set can carve out a role anywhere.