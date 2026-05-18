Illinois Basketball Offers Smooth-Shooting 2028 Wing Enmanuel Valera Melo

The whirlwind transfer portal season has come to a screeching halt and the final roster pieces have (mostly) fallen into place for the upcoming 2026-27 season, which means one thing: high school recruiting is in full swing.

Always working towards the future – as every college hoops program must – Illinois has been active in the 2028 market, recently extending an offer to Enmanuel Valera Melo, per his Instagram page.

Who is class of 2028 prospect Enmanuel Valera Melo?

Tabbed as the No. 83 recruit in his class (according to 247Sports’ composite rankings), Valera Melo is a 6-foot-6 small forward who plays his high school hoops in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He attends The Phelps School – which just so happens to be the former stomping grounds of Illinois product Will Riley .

Enmanuel Valera Melo scouting report

Valera Melo – and you would never guess this – is a knockdown shooter, which, at this point, is essentially a given if the Illini have extended an offer. He has an effortless stroke with a high release point, and Valera Melo is a versatile shooter. He has limitless range, can knock down shots off the bounce, in transition and, of course, catch and shoot.

For a player at his age and with his size, Valera Melo moves with shocking fluidity. He isn’t a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete just yet, but he is far from stiff.

Although he does most of his damage as a shooter, he is fairly comfortable handling it. Valera Melo can grab and go, pushing the pace in transition, or put the ball on the deck in the halfcourt and finish at the rack.

Defensively, he has the size and length to deter shots and enough foot speed to at least survive in any perimeter matchup. Most tellingly, he has all of the tools to be an exceptional defender in time.

How would Enmanuel Valera Melo fit at Illinois?

With his high school graduation still two years out, it’s unfair to project Valera Melo’s specific fit with the Illini, but there are notable attributes in his game that clearly drew Illinois to him.

First, the shooting: His ability to create his own shot off the bounce is quite impressive – and he shoots the ball with tremendous confidence. With the Illini’s recent shift to a five-out scheme on offense, shooting is practically a must-have for all future players.

Also, that coast-to-coast ability certainly caught the Illini’s attention – mostly because of what it signals: Valera Melo is versatile. He may not be “position-less” just yet, but he can handle the ball and really shoot it. If he develops as a passer, Valera Melo instantly becomes an Underwood dream target.