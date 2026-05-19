The 3 Greatest Moments of Keaton Wagler's Illinois Career

For a player who donned Illinois orange and blue for just 37 games, Keaton Wagler is as decorated a player the program has known. His personal hardware – namely All-American honors – is impressive, as is the Final Four berth he led his squad to.

But which moments truly defined Wagler’s Illinois career? Naturally, there is one performance that leaps to mind. (Guess where that landed on the list?). But there are two other slots to fill. Without further ado:

Keaton Wagler’s top three moments as an Illini

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

3. Penny Hardaway step-back against Iowa

Let’s set the scene: Down one in the second half of the Elite Eight. Within striking distance against Big Ten rival Iowa – but struggling to knot it up, let alone pull away.

Ball in Wagler’s hands. Between-the-legs dribble. Hesitation. Spin dribble. Step back. Nylon. Defender grabs it out of the net.

brb gonna watch this Keaton Wagler stepback for a while pic.twitter.com/vptIQOJ1kj — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

Penny Hardaway’s spin fake to stepback jumpshot move against the Miami Heat in the 1997 NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/9fNidz51HL — Sleeping On Gems (@sleepingongemss) June 20, 2025

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Wagler had 25 points, and the Illini were owners of a 12-point victory and a ticket to the Final Four. Although that step-back triple wasn't quite a dagger, it was the shot that embodied Illinois’ run – and certainly Wagler’s March.

2. Twenty-three second-half points to carry Illinois past Nebraska in February

Illinois carried its 10-game win streak into Lincoln back in early February. The last time the Illini had lost? In the previous calendar year, against the Cornhuskers. The halftime scoreboard read 39-33. Advantage Nebraska. Wagler had managed just five points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler's rise to college superstar is one of the best stories in college basketball ‼️



The freshman just went off against No.5 Nebraska 🔥



28 PTS | 7-15 FG | 4-9 3PT | 5 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/PZ7hHJGglW — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 1, 2026

But then he settled in – and so did his squad. In the final 20 minutes, Wagler scored 23 points, knocking down triples, converting and-ones at the rack and hitting clutch free throw after clutch free throw to will Illinois to the finish line . Behind his performance, the Illini outscored the Cornhuskers 45-30 in the second half, keeping the double-digit win streak intact as a result.

1. Forty-six points at Mackey Arena

Some people call it the “zone." Others prefer “flow state." Whatever it was, for 40 minutes of action in West Lafayette on January 24, 2026, Wagler reached a level bordering on temporary immortality .

Purdue elected to switch ball-screen action, leaving its big men to fend for themselves on an island with Wagler. Through one half, it appeared to be the right move.

Sure, Wagler was scorching hot, isolating Boilermakers defenders and canning step-back triples in their face. But the home squad held a 43-39 lead, and the whole college hoops world had the same thought: Wagler cannot recreate that for another 20 minutes.



And he didn’t. He was even better.

Unconscious from deep, Wagler continued to connect on shot after shot, eventually finishing 9-for-11 from deep. He wound up scoring 46 points on just 17 attempts from the field. Including free throws, Wagler missed just six shots the entire day (making 24 total shots). Most importantly, the Illini escaped with the win – of course, thanks to Wagler, who dominated from wire to wire, including putting the game on ice in the final seconds.