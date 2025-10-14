Illini now

Illinois Basketball Offers High-Flying In-State Guard Amarion Smith-Holley

The Illini gave Smith-Holley his fourth offer after he paid a visit to Champaign over the weekend

Illinois’ Brad Underwood loves positional size. That was never more evident than it had been in last year’s squad. Kasparas Jakucionis, who checked in at 6-foot-6, played point guard, while the rest of the Illini starting lineup was at least 6-foot-7 … aside from just one: guard Kylan Boswell.

Boswell is (generously) listed at 6-foot-2, yet he’s effectively Illinois’ shooting guard, and has proven to be a difference-making defender against 6-foot-8 wings. Likely in large part due to Boswell, Underwood hasn’t turned away from undersized guards, in fact, he has even sought them out.

This offseason, the Illini added Blake Fagbemi, a class of 2025 guard from Benet (Naperville, Illinois) and reigning state champion stands at 6-feet on his best day, but he’s a high-flying athlete who more than makes up for his relatively short stature with his bounce, not to mention his physicality and motor.

Illinois offers Amarion Smith-Holley

Clearly, Underwood has loved what he has seen from his undersized guards, considering he and his staff just extended an offer to a player that fits that exact mold: Amarion Smith-Holley.

A Peoria, Illinois, native from the class of 2028, Smith-Holley is listed at 5-foot-11, and the Illini gave him just his fourth Division I offer. (He has also picked up offers from Arizona State, Eastern Illinois and Incarnate Word.) Smith-Holley was offered following his unofficial visit to Champaign this past weekend.

Similar to Fagbemi, Smith-Holley is a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete who can dunk everything. Better yet, as a sophomore, Smith-Holley has adequate time to perhaps grow another inch or two (and ideally even more), as well as thicken his frame.

Smith-Holley also has a silky-smooth jumper and is a threat in catch-and-shoot situations and off-the-dribble from deep or midrange. To top it off, he facilitates well for his teammates and excels pushing the ball in transition. 

Amarion Smith-Holley’s background

Smith-Holley attends Peoria Richwoods, a prominent in-state basketball power that recently produced a notable Big Ten talent in Lathan Sommerville (who transferred from Rutgers to Washington this past offseason).

On the AAU circuit, Smith-Holley plays for one of the premier Chicago programs in Mac Irvin Fire – the same squad that produced Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller. 

Smith-Holley remains unranked by 247Sports (the recruiting platform has yet to release its class of 2028 rankings), but he is expected to debut as a top-five player in the state of Illinois, and may even debut in the top three.

