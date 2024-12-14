3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. No. 1 Tennessee
After falling out of the AP poll following last week’s loss at Northwestern, Illinois (7-2) was in line for two massive home opportunities against a pair of ranked squads.
On Tuesday, the Illini answered the bell and took care of the first task by knocking off No. 20 Wisconsin 86-80. With that win, Illinois set up the biggest matchup Champaign has seen in more than a decade.
When No. 1 Tennessee arrives at State Farm Center on Saturday (4:30 p.m. CT, on FOX), it will be the first time Illinois has hosted the nation's top team since 2013, when Tyler Griffey scored an unforgettable game-winning layup to lead the Illini to a 74-72 upset over No. 1 Indiana.
Not only will Illinois get a chance to recreate history, but it’ll get a shot at climbing up the AP poll and, more importantly, adding the biggest of marquee win to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.
Whether or not the Illini are able to pull it off hinges on their answering the following questions:
Who owns the glass?
It appears Illinois has finally found its match on the boards. The Illini have yet to lose a rebounding battle this season, but if any team is going to change that, it will likely be the Volunteers. Through nine games, Tennessee’s rebounding margin of plus-11.0 ranks eighth in the nation, just behind Illinois (fourth, with a margin of plus-13.2). Any lingering questions about this Illini group’s grit and determination should yield definitive answers by the end of Saturday.
Who will control the tempo?
Illinois has been entirely out of sorts in each of its low-tempo games, putting up only 66 in both a win over Oakland and the overtime loss to Northwestern. Those matchups aside, the Illini have scored at least 86 in every game. As for the Volunteers, well, their stingy top-five scoring defense hasn’t allowed more than 70 all year. A slowish-paced team that prefers to use up the shot clock and force its opponents to do the same, Tennessee has a system designed to create problems for Illinois’ style of play. For the Illini's sake, the Wildcats defeat – and even the Oakland game – served as learning experiences that should help them be better prepared for Saturday’s action.
Can Illinois hold Chaz Lanier under 20?
Lanier has poured in 22 or more points in Tennessee’s past four high-major games. Knocking down four or more 3s in all of those contests, Lanier clearly prefers to do his work from beyond the arc. Even if Kylan Boswell gets the call to check Lanier, it will take a team effort – Tre White, Kasparas Jakucionis and Ben Humrichous in rotation, among others – to stay plastered to Lanier, run him off the line and force him to put the ball on the floor, a mode in which he's a lesser threat.