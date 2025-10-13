Where Does Illinois Basketball Rank in the Andy Katz Power 37?
It’s almost time for tipoff in the college basketball season. With practices in fuill swing, media days in the books and teams ramping up for their openers, preseason rankings are rolling in from analysts and national outlets. That includes college basketball insider Andy Katz, who unveiled his annual Power 37 – in which the Illini check in at No. 19.
How do the Illini compare in other rankings?
Katz’s ranking aligns closely with the broader national consensus. The preseason AP Top 25 poll placed Illinois at No. 17, reflecting widespread respect from voters across the country. Meanwhile, advanced analytics are even more bullish on Brad Underwood’s team and what it could become once everything clicks. Bart Torvik projects the Illini at No. 7, a demonstrable climb from their earlier preseason slot at No. 12, and KenPom’s model goes a step further, placing Illinois at No. 6 nationally. Those numbers highlight a growing confidence among data-based projections that Illinois’ mix of experience and skill could translate into elite-level success.
Is No. 17 on Andy Katz's list a fair ranking?
Underwood has assembled an experienced, high-upside roster built around shooting, tempo and versatility. Veterans like Kylan Boswell, Tomislav Ivisic and Ben Humrichous return with valuable experience, while the addition of high-profile transfer Andrej Stojakovic (Cal) gives Illinois a potential star with NBA-level scoring ability. Still, despite the talent on paper, there are a few lingering questions that make No. 19 feel like a reasonable starting point.
Stojakovic, the crown jewel of the offseason, has been limited throughout the preseason while recovering from a knee injury, but he is now starting to ramp up his workload. International signee Mihailo Petrovic arrived just before the fall semester began and is still awaiting NCAA clearance, meaning he has yet to fully participate. Perhaps most concerning, though, is the uncertainty surrounding Ty Rodgers, a projected key contributor whose injury status remains unclear. With three potential rotation players in varying stages of recovery or availability, Illinois’ depth and early-season chemistry could be tested.
Even with those question marks, Illinois remains one of the most talented and physically imposing teams in the Big Ten. Underwood’s track record suggests that once his roster finds its rhythm, the Illini will be able to play with anyone in the country. Katz’s No. 19 ranking feels fair – if perhaps slightly conservative, considering the ceiling this group has. If the newcomers can mesh with the veterans and everyone is soon available to play, the Illini will have all the tools to leap that bar and surge into the top 10, right where the advanced analytics already think they belong.