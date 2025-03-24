Kentucky Coach Mark Pope Embraces, Praises Illinois Star Will Riley After Game
Illinois' season came to an end against Kentucky on Sunday, as the Illini fell 84-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. What the future holds for the Illini roster remains to be seen, as the NBA Draft and transfer portal will certainly be calling a variety of names.
One of those names is freshman Will Riley, who could certainly hear his name called in the first round of June's NBA Draft.
Riley was a prized recruit from Canada whose commitment Brad Underwood and Illinois won over Alabama and Kentucky. Riley made those visits last summer before choosing the Illini and enrolling at Champaign shortly after.
Following Sunday's game, Riley was understandably down. One of the first to console him? The Kentucky coach that didn't ultimately land his commitment, Mark Pope.
"What an incredible season he had with a great Illinois team," Pope said of Riley following the game, "Beautiful kid with a beautiful family.
"And he's really smart, because he didn't come play for me."
Pope then went ahead to make a prediction on what's next for the Illinois star.
"Huge future as a big-time pro."
Brad Underwood on Illinois roster retention
For years, college basketball teams would lose in the NCAA Tournament and perhaps one or a couple would be off to the pros, while other seniors readied for the business world. Then there were the underclassmen who would certainly be back in the tournament again for their respective schools.
Today, with the transfer portal, who will remain with any given program is a question even head coaches don't always know the answer to.
Underwood about the next steps for the Illini basketball regarding roster retention, and admitted that most of it is well out of his hands.
"It's always about [retention]," Underwood said. "Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of control of that.
"Last year, we were very old. I thought we had a group this year that I enjoyed coaching."