How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Alabama (Game 4)
How to Watch
Illinois (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Alabama (3-1, 0-0 SEC)
Day and time: Wednesday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. CT
Venue: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Stream: None
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Not currently available (check back for update)
Over/under: Not currently available (check back for update)
Illinois vs. Alabama all time: Alabama leads the series 3-1
Streak: Illinois has lost three in a row to Alabama
Last meeting: Alabama 79, Illinois 58 (March 17, 2015 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 83
Eighty-three inches – or 6-foot-11 – is the height of three starters Alabama rolled out for its showdown with Purdue last week. Although the Tide fell to the Boilers in Mackey Arena (no shame in that) and coach Nate Oats may have different ideas about his approach to Illinois, the Illini are facing their first matchup of the season in which they'll be undersized up front. The difference will be somewhat negligible – and coach Brad Underwood has strong bench options in Morez Johnson Jr. (6-fooot-9) and Carey Booth (6-foot-10) – but Bama's bigs won't be bullied in the paint.
Quick tips:
- Not much history between these teams. Nearly a decade has passed since they last met – before the tenure of either current head coach – and almost 30 years have come and gone since the previous Illinois-Alabama matchup. Back then, in 1996, Kiwane Garris, Bryant Notree and Richard Keene nearly upset a Bama squad with future pros Roy Rogers and Eric Washington in the NIT at a little arena called the Assembly Hall.
- The Illini are tied for fifth among Division I programs in 3-pointers per game (12.7). Perimeter shooting is a two-pronged threat for Illinois – a scoring weapon in and of itself, but also a defense-stretcher that will be critical for creating space inside to create against Bama's bigs.
- Mark Sears is a 6-foot-1 assassin who is capable of breaking down Illinois' defense all by himself. Sears went for 15 points and six assists against Purdue and the effective defense of Gicarri Harris. Harris' plan for Sears going in, as told to Boiler Upload: "Just staying attached and knowing where he's at at all times, making sure he doesn't get downhill and making sure I have great contests on all shots – making sure he's not taking any open shots." Take notes, Kylan Boswell.
Illinois on SI Prediction
The Illini have the quality and breadth of talent to make a lot of good things happen against Alabama. Significantly, however, they must make nearly all those things happen – on the road, in their first marquee matchup, against a now-surly group – to win. That's a lot of balls that need to bounce the way of a young, still-growing Illinois outfit. If Sears can be contained, if the Illini big men crash to a stalemate with their Tide counterparts and if the shots are falling, the visitors will have more than just a puncher's chance. But it seems more likely that the Illini will take their lumps in this one – notably, though, as part of Underwood's bigger-picture plan.