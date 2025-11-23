Social Media Reacts to Illinois Basketball's Beatdown of Long Island
Injuries and the resulting availability issues prevented the Illinois men's basketball team from showing off its depth and full complement of weapons before Saturday's home game against Long Island. But now that the Illini are finally getting well, they were able to show fans some of what they had been missing in a 98-58 beatdown of the Sharks – while also demonstrating at times how even deep and talented teams can look clunky in the absence of continuity.
Wing Andrej Stojakovic overcame a slow start to score 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, while guard Keaton Wagler continued his unexpected freshman tear by adding 19. In just 20 minutes, David Mirkovic chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists as Illinois went against type and crushed the LIU inside, scoring 68 points in the paint (compared to the Sharks' 24).
It was far from a perfect performance, though, despite the 40-point margin on the scoreboard. The Illini slumped from three-point range (shooting 5-for-16, or 31.3 percent) and played haphazardly on the ball, collecting only 15 assists but turning it over 12 times. They were sloppy in transition, uneven (and sometimes uninterested) on defense and too at times didn't seem to take things too seriously.
To be fair, that can be tough after holding an opponent to 19 points in the first half and building a 35-point lead by the break. And the Illini put in some impressive work to get there, as Wagler connected with big Zvonimir Ivisic for a couple dunks on sharp screen-and-roll actions, guard Kylan Boswell consistently made his way into the paint (11 first-half points) and Illinois shot an astonishing 68.8 percent from the floor before halftime.
Coach Brad Underwood clearly took issue with his club's collective effort at times – at one point in the second half, he instructed freshman guard Brandon Lee to check into the game and "take your pick" of who to send to the bench – but also seems to relish having the numbers to make that call anytime one of his guys isn't pulling his weight.
In a game that may have been witnessed by fewer Illini fans than usual – for the record, it was the team's last B1G+ broadcast of 2025-26 – social media still lit up in response. Here are some of the best posts we saw in the aftermath: