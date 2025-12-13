Is Illinois Better When Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic Share the Floor?

Entering the 2025-26 campaign, the No. 1 storyline in Champaign was the reunion of the Ivisic twins. Joining forces at Illinois, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic – the latter of whom transferred from Arkansas in the offseason – would have the opportunity to share the floor together.

The excitement was palpable. Just imagine a frontcourt featuring two 7-foot flamethrowers. How can a defense guard that? The short answer: It can’t – especially given Tomislav’s passing ability and inside touch, along with Zvonimir’s recent flashes as an interior presence on offense.

But what Illini fans and the college basketball world forgot about in all of the eager anticipation and daydreaming was the other side of the floor. Sure, no one can guard that version of Illinois – but can that Illini lineup turn around and guard anyone else?

On paper, it shouldn’t be a problem. With a great rim protector in Tomislav and an elite one in Zvonimir, why would the Illini struggle on that end? Two premier big men on the floor, and one always lurking around the rim to help clean up any problems for the other? Sounds bulletproof, right? One problem: In today’s era of five-out basketball, nearly everyone can shoot.

And rarely will a team roll out two non-shooters at the same time. That leaves the Illini (as we've seen often enough this season) foundering on defense when opponents target an Ivisic with a catch-and-shoot threat or downhill driver. Now imagine having to solve for that times two.

Illinois plays the Ivisic twins together against Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) dribbles around Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But on Tuesday against Ohio State, we saw glimpses of what is possible when Illinois has both twins on the floor. From the 5:32 mark in the first half, when Tomislav checked in and joined Zvonimir, all the way until the end of the first half, the 7-footers shared the court.

The result? About what you might expect. Illinois started that stretch up 33-31, and finished it by having slightly extended their lead, to 48-42. The Illini scored points in bunches, but they also gave up 11 to the Buckeyes.

Aside from the two points Devin Royal scored on a layup against a busted defensive coverage as the clock expired, all of Ohio State’s points came from beyond the arc. No one dared test their luck against Illinois in the paint, which was patrolled heavily by Zvonimir, while Tomislav spent more time on the perimeter. But from deep, the Buckeyes were able to take advantage of the Illini.

John Mobley Jr. connected on a triple over Zvonimir’s outstretched arms as the big man sagged off to avoid getting taken off the dribble, while Bruce Thornton knocked down a jumper from long range when Tomislav got caught in no man’s land as a pick-and-roll defender to avoid getting blown by.

The defensive benefits and drawbacks were crystal clear: potentially give up more threes, but ensure the paint is on doomsday-bunker level lockdown. In time, if either Tomislav or Zvonimir can become a touch quicker laterally, or hone his anticipation instincts defending the perimeter just enough, the defensive potential could be through the roof.

“It was just a good opportunity with matchups, more than anything,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood on playing the Ivisic twins together against Ohio State. “We thought we could hurt them on the offensive side and not get maybe as exposed or spread out on the defensive side. Gave us an opportunity to keep Z close to the rim and let Tomi run around and chase on the perimeter a little bit. But we’ll keep looking for those opportunities. There was some really, really good things in there. I liked that a lot. I think teams are aware when Z’s on the floor – of his shot blocking and his intimidation around the rim. So we’ll just take those opportunities when they come.”

Perhaps the Illini only roll out the Ivisic-X2 frontcourt here and there. But just to have that option in the back pocket makes them more dynamic and forces opponents to be prepared for it. The lineup allows Illinois to create a look that few teams see, and it very well has the power to flip the momentum of a game in the blink of an eye.