Is Illinois Basketball a Top-Five Team in the Country? What the Metrics Say
Just two games into the 2025-26 season, this Illinois team has been breathtakingly impressive. Sure, both of its opponents were mid-majors, but the level coach Brad Underwood’s club has been operating at is still head-and-shoulders above initial expectations – and, mind you, those were high.
The freshmen duo of guard Keaton Wagler and forward David Mirkovic has turned heads from not only their teammates but also the entire country. Veteran guard Kylan Boswell has seemingly answered any questions about his three-point shot bouncing back in convincing fashion (6-for-12 through two games), and he has been even tougher going downhill than he was a year ago.
Again, Illinois has faced a pair of non-Power 5 opponents, but the defense is also clicking at a rate we haven’t seen in quite a while in Champaign. The Illini are currently holding teams to 31.9 percent shooting from the field. And the battle of the boards is a similar story: Illinois is outrebounding its opponents by an average margin of 31.5 rebounds per game.
Firing on all cylinders, in every manner, the Illini have gotten off to a 2-0 start, scoring 113.0 points per game and winning by 50.5 points per outing. All of this hasn’t just caught the eye of college basketball pundits but also the attention of the two premier analytical tools – both of which are used by the NCAA Tournament committee come Selection Sunday.
Illinois ranked in the top five of KenPom and Bart Torvik
Despite currently being ranked No. 17 in the country, per the AP poll, the Illini are a consensus top-five team in the nation as far as the metrics are concerned.
KenPom rates Underwood’s outfit as the third-best in college basketball, just behind Kentucky (No. 1) and Houston (No. 2). Offensively, KenPom sees Illinois as being the second-rated club in the country, while it clocks the Illini at No. 12 on defense.
Bart Torvik echoes that sentiment. Illinois also ranks as the third-rated team in the nation on Bart Torvik, but the offense is ranked a bit lower, at fourth, while the defense is a touch higher, at ninth.
Why it matters?
Both of these metrics are used in the March Madness selection process for a reason. Obviously, it’s very early in the season, but both KenPom and Bart Torvik tend to be quite accurate in predicting success down the road.
This by no means guarantees the Illini will be a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance when March comes around, but it does show that a top seed is certainly an accomplishment within reach for this team.
Still, we have yet to see Illinois tested against a high-caliber team in 2025-26. Fortunately, we have to wait only two more days, as No. 10 Texas Tech is set to roll into Champaign on Tuesday.