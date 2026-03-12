Why Beating Wisconsin Is the Key to Illinois' NCAA Tournament Seeding

With Wisconsin escaping a late rally by Washington on Thursday, Illinois officially has its opportunity for revenge against the Badgers, who nabbed an overtime victory in Champaign back in February.

Contrary to the best attempts of the NCAA Tournament selection committee, few souls out there have bought into the idea of conference tournaments putting a thumb on the scale when it comes to the weighing of Big Dance seeding.

That said, slight shifts are possible. And with the Illini hovering on a seed line, it appears as though they may be one of the few squads whose fate – in their case, either a two or three seed – hangs in the balance this weekend.

Why the Wisconsin game is a must-win for Illinois

Renowned ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi already dropped Illinois to a three seed on Thursday , before Brad Underwood’s club had even suited up in a conference tournament game.

Iowa State, which was the top-ranked three seed as of Thursday morning, went on to cruise past Texas Tech (projected four seed) in the Big 12 Tournament. At least in the eyes of Lunardi, that was enough for the Cyclones to climb ahead of the Illini and earn that final two seed.

Essentially, Friday afternoon may have just become a must-win for Illinois to lock up a two seed in the Big Dance. Here’s why a win over Wisconsin would speak volumes to the selection committee:

1) Illinois could push back on its low-floor label

The primary concern with the Illini heading into postseason play: They’re a low-floor team. Their at-times-porous defense allows opponents to get hot and put together tremendous shooting performances, leaving Illinois constantly vulnerable.

And there is no team more capable of taking advantage of that flaw than Wisconsin. We’ve already seen the Badgers do it once (16 threes to beat the Illini), and they have managed to somehow continue nearly matching that number every time out. Heading into Friday, Wisconsin has hit 13 or more triples in five straight games, and Greg Gard’s club is averaging 15.4 per game over that stretch.

If Illinois can survive Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament – especially if the Badgers continue to find nylon at a high clip and the Illini can brush it off as merely a nuisance – it shows the committee that Brad Underwood’s unit has the makings of a true two seed.

2) The Illini can prove the mid-February meeting was an anomaly

A win over the Badgers wouldn’t just add another triumph to the victory column and keep the Illini rolling through the conference tourney. In a way, it would at least partially erase a sore thumb of a loss. In its first go-round with Wisconsin, Illinois was without both Andrej Stojakovic and Kylan Boswell , leaving a gaping hole on both sides of the ball.

If the Illini can beat Badgers, and ideally do so in convincing fashion, it would be hard to not chalk up that first loss to absences in Illinois’ lineup, which would make the two seed argument that much stronger.