On Monday, Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood previewed the Illini's upcoming clash with Duke , which is set for Tuesday night (ESPN, 6 p.m. CT) in Durham, North Carolina. He gave his thoughts on the Blue Devils, offered the latest on injured forward David Mirkovic, and more.

Illinois basketball's Brad Underwood previews Duke

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before tip-off of a game with the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a typical Duke team,” Underwood said. “I think Patrick Ngongba is one of the most improved players I’ve seen. He’s a guy that [is] coming off a great performance. He can catch it on the block. He’s a terrific passer. [Joaquim] Boumtje Boumtje is an elite passer. Guy who can shoot it. Seven-foot-one, 7-foot-2. Seventeen years old.”

“And then they do throw a plethora of guys at you. Dame Sarr, very, very good. They can keep pace with us in terms of running. [Caleb] Foster and [Cayden] Boozer – all of those guys are veterans who have been through the battles and the wars. Yeah, they’ve got depth and they’ve got size. And one of the areas we have to be really good is keeping them off the offensive glass with all that size.”

The frontcourt of Ngongba and Boumtje Boumtje is one of the best in the country. And the Illini, meanwhile, have a big-man rotation that isn’t operating at peak performance . Tomislav Ivisic has been superb .

But Zvonimir Ivisic hasn’t. And Mirkovic, still injured (foot), isn't there to save the day. Big Z is going to have to step up in a massive way on Tuesday night. If not, Illinois isn't going to have no answer on the interior – especially on the defensive boards.

Illness for the Illini ahead of Duke

Let's bring the Orange to Durham.



📅 Nov. 17

🆚 Duke

⏰ 6 p.m. CT

📍Durham, N.C.

📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rh6ohDkePF — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 16, 2026

Worse yet for Illinois is the general health across its roster.



“It’s gone through most of our team,” Underwood said of an illness making the rounds. “All the sinus stuff. And the coughing. Ethan [Brown] has had it. Quentin [Coleman] has had it. Andrej [Stojakovic] has had it. Just kind of feeling all around kind of yucky and not very good.”

If the illness affects the Illini’s ability to push tempo and get easy buckets in transition, then it may be tough for them to come by points in Durham.

Brad Underwood on Duke’s willingness to run

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) passes the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood pointed out that Penn ran with Illinois and had some success, then noted that Duke's size and athleticism, among other qualities, could allow the Blue Devils even more luck keeping pace with the Illini's tempo.



"I think they’re a team that obviously has depth," Underwood said. "They bring in some quality guys off the bench. [Sebastian] Wilkins and [Drew] Scharnowski. Up front, those two guys give them a great lift in terms of the physicality.

“And then you’re bringing Foster and [Deron] Rippey and some of those guys in that are very talented. They can keep it continuous. I think we can, too. It becomes about the easy baskets and the second-chance opportunities. Even in our exhibition games, we’ve been a team that has benefited from playing that way. So we’ll see what it provides tomorrow.”

Illinois wants to play fast, in large part, because it’s so deep. The Illini believe they can wear other teams down, while just continuing to cycle through eight-plus players without a substantial drop-off. The only issue: Duke is deeper than Illinois. We’ll see if the speed pays off on Tuesday.

David Mirkovic's recovery

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood talks to forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Every day is a step,” Underwood said of David Mirkovic’s recovery. “Every day is a step closer to him being back in uniform. So I watched him shoot today. And he’s not back practicing. He’s back lifting weights now, after the appendix – which is a great thing. I think the one thing we’ve all got to understand is, we’re 14 or 15 weeks removed from a lot of physical activity.

“And the appendix set him back in the weight room. We’re not going to bring him back until he’s as close to 100 percent, until he’s practicing with our guys, until there’s some comfort out there. It’s a step by step. Do you wish you had David? Yes, we do. But we don’t. And there’s a lot of benefits to our team not having him right now and going through the rigors of going through playing the schedule we’re playing without him.”

Underwood isn’t wrong on that latter point. Illinois playing these juggernauts in road environments without Mirkovic (and Jake Davis) only strengthens the team.

With freshmen Lincoln Williams, Zavier Zens and Lucas Morillo getting reps in these situations, there are going to be mistakes, inexplicable plays and brain farts. It’s inevitable. But at this juncture of the season, it’s what the Illini want.

Because, come March, when Mirkovic (and hopefully Davis) is back, Illinois is going to have an eighth and ninth and perhaps even 10th man capable of providing strong minutes. And then, with that level of depth, the speed and up-tempo pace will be a game-changer.