Illinois Chasing Unexpected Target: Who is Emerging 2026 Wing Boyuan Zhang?

Only weeks ago, Illinois’ 2026 recruiting class appeared set in stone. Brad Underwood and his staff appeared to be quite satisfied with their haul of swingman Lucas Morillo , guard Ethan Brown and forward Landon Davis .

In fact, just over a month ago, head man Brad Underwood specifically said he and his staff “felt three [incoming recruits] was a really good number.” Then, the Illini coaching staff saw five-star recruit Christian Collins and seemed to decide that they had no choice but to enter the race. And who wouldn't take a shot in the dark at a five-star? But what about an unheralded three-star recruit? Here comes Boyuan Zhang.

Illinois offers rapidly rising senior wing: Who is Boyuan Zhang?

Currently ranked the No. 220 prospect in the country, Boyuan isn’t nearly as heralded as Illinois’ current commits. (Let’s not forget that Keaton Wagler has almost single-handedly proved high school rankings to be glorified guesswork.) But that’s all set to change soon.

Showing out in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas last week, Boyuan – a 6-foot-7 wing from Veritas Academy (Garden Grove, California) – caught the attention of numerous college hoops programs and reeled in offers from three: Illinois, UNLV and USC.

Although his offer list stands at just six for the time being (Cal, Washington State and UC Riverside are the other three, per 247Sports), expect that number to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Not only do the offers tend to pile in following one from Illinois – Underwood’s eye for talent appears to be well-respected by his coaching peers – but, more importantly, Boyuan can really hoop.

Boyuan Zhang’s scouting report

As is often the case with Underwood targets, Boyuan has a feathery stroke. It’s one of those smooth, compact, one-motion lefty jumpers that always seems destined to find nylon. To top it off, he has a quick release and excellent size, which allows him to get off his shot almost at will.

Although he is at his best as a shooter in spot-up situations from deep, Boyuan also has a sweet midrange shot – and he is quite comfortable putting up floaters off two feet in the 8- to 12-foot range, as well.

Boyuan is a solid athlete, but he isn’t exactly a high flyer. Still, he has just enough burst and straight-line speed to get to the rack, and he’s a solid finisher off one or two feet. A player who scores within the flow of the offense, Boyuan never forces, while also doing an excellent job of taking advantage of any favorable situations (including using his physicality when smaller guards get switched on to him).

Defensively, he isn’t a game-changer, but he plays hard, hits the glass effectively and projects as a player who could grow into a solid high-major defender in time.

What would his role be at Illinois?

If Boyuan could hold up defensively, he would be able to contribute immediately as a shooter for the Illini. But the rest of his game may take some time to develop. His rim-attacking ability would be supplemental but not a key attribute in Year 1.

After some quality time with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, who knows what Boyuan could become from a physical standpoint? With an already-solid frame that could become a top-notch asset to pair with his jumper, he could theoretically have some productive years ahead of him in Champaign.